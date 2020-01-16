Horoscope for Friday January 17, 2020

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 6.45 pm to 12.30 pm. Then the moon moves from Libra to Scorpio.

Ram (March 21 – April 19)

Today will be a few challenges, especially with partners, close friends, parents, bosses and the police. Relax, it’s not a biggie. But it does mean that things will not unfold as you would like. Be patient and never underestimate the power of courtesy.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Some minor problems with regard to travel may occur. You may also have problems with dealing with foreign countries or other cultures, but they are small things. It means that you have to take the extra distance and be patient and willing to listen.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Go with the flow and don’t expect too much from anyone. Be patient with children in the morning. As the day unfolds, you will achieve more and get things done. Bosses and authoritative people can also help you.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Be patient this morning at breakfast and with family members because things are somewhat at odds. People can be grumpy. It happens. Later in the day you will feel more social and more interested in fun events. However, be patient with others.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

You may be worried this morning. Fortunately, these worries disappear quickly. Relationships with family members can be a bit crunchy, but hey, whatever happens, is small. You can handle it. Think positive thoughts to shape your day!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You may feel a financial squeeze game in the morning; however, this will decrease as the day progresses. Do not be critical of others and do not respond to your criticism of others. Take it easy and relax. Don’t make a problem with things. People are a bit sensitive.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Be patient this morning because you may experience stress, especially at home or during breakfast. Fortunately this is short. Financial issues or cash flow can be a concern later in the day. Ensuring the best of your assets. Don’t worry about anything. Relax.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Be patient with family members this morning because it is easy to be at odds with someone or encounter friction. Patience is the antidote to anger. It is a wonderful virtue and ironically you can only cultivate patience if you are impatient. Isn’t life ironic?

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

You may be worried this morning, but it will soon pass. (Especially if you drink a lot of water.) Financial problems may worry you later in the day. Don’t worry about anything. Take it easy, because Mars in your plate can make you too strong. Whoa Nellie!

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Money bickering can be a routine. But this is less important. Keep calm when dealing with parents, bosses, teachers and authorities, because this makes your life easier. (You need to know which side your bread is buttered on. Do you think?)

Waterman (January 20 – February 18)

Traveling and school may be a little frightening this morning. (Groan.) Use caution later in the day when talking to authorities because they may not cooperate. Don’t press on your luck. Keep your head down and your powder dry.

Fishing (February 19 – March 20)

It is a good thing that honest Venus is in your sign, because this helps you to be charming and friendly with everyone, even if you don’t feel that way. Today has a few complications, which can cause a few challenges, but it’s nothing important. Relax.

If it’s your birthday today

Role model / activist Michelle Obama (1964) shares your birthday. You are perceptive, intelligent and creative. You passionately embrace your goals. Regardless of how you feel, you project a positive attitude. Finally, this year your hard work will pay off! Simplify your life and concentrate on laying a solid foundation. Work purposefully. Physical exercise is important, so you have to explore fun physical activities.