Horoscope for Friday January 24, 2020

Moon Alert

Only at 7.45 am in Chicago do we have everything free for shopping and doing business. Then the moon moves from Capricorn to Aquarius.

Ram (March 21 – April 19)

For some, there is an echo of yesterday’s surprise. Maybe a friend did something that you least expected or responded to? Meanwhile, this is a good day for you to think about your goals. Maybe you should shake things up a bit?

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

You are now clearly visible, perhaps because something unexpected has happened to you or you have been influenced by a parent or boss? In turn, can this lead to your life changing in one way or another? It is actually a good day to think about your future.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

This is a day with many accidents, but less than yesterday. Again, travel plans are unreliable and can suddenly change. Avoid controversial topics such as politics, religion and racial issues, because people are sensitive and arguments can break out.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Something unexpected may make you realize that you must take a new approach to dealing with your debt or with shared ownership or even with an inheritance. You see the need for change. Well, seeing the need for change is step number one, right?

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Yesterday a close relationship was disrupted by an argument or something unexpected. Today you can feel the residual effects of what happened yesterday. However, you can also see which changes need to be made to prevent this kind of interruption.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You felt interruptions at work yesterday and perhaps something to do with a pet? Today you see the impact of those interruptions, so you want to decide to make improvements so that you have better control of things. (A wise answer indeed.)

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

The relationship with your children may be difficult, perhaps related to something that happened yesterday? Certainly, social occasions and sporting events were interrupted by cancellations of accidents and delays. Today you have a need to come up with a better plan to avoid things like this.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

An important conversation with a female family member will take place, probably in response to what happened yesterday that was unexpected and disruptive for home and family. Today’s discussion can be the start of a new direction, which is a good thing.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Yesterday was a day with many accidents and today you have to deal with the aftermath of unexpected changes. Perhaps this makes you more determined to be clear in all your communication with others? (Some people have a way with words – some have no way.)

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Yesterday’s surprise regarding your assets, cash flow or finances is still with you for some reason. Maybe you are dealing with the aftermath of something? One thing is certain, you will decide to organize things in such a way that you will not be surprised again. (You can at least try it.)

Waterman (January 20 – February 18)

You have a more personal reaction to what happened yesterday (or recently) that you woke up. The difference is that today you want to set up a system or a better approach, so that you are not easily taken by surprise again. Smart!

Fishing (February 19 – March 20)

Yesterday you mentioned something unexpected that took place. (If it is not yesterday, then very recently.) However, the new moon of today makes you determined to protect yourself against the surprises in the future. Good idea.

If it’s your birthday today

Singer Neil Diamond (1941) shares your birthday. You are easy going, fun and charming. You are calm and passionate. This will be a more relaxed year for you. Because your interactions with others are important, you do your best to collaborate with others. Look for ways to be friendly and helpful. Be open to contact with others, because business and personal relationships will benefit you.