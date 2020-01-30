Horoscope for Friday January 31, 2020

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 9:00 am to 6:30 pm. Chicago time. Then the moon moves from Aries to Taurus.

Ram (March 21 – April 19)

Today has its challenges. (I am not going to cover it.) The moon is in your constellation, which makes you more emotional than normal, and it is at odds with Saturn, which makes it difficult to deal with authorities. Moreover, most of today is a lunar alarm. Be prepared!

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Keep a low profile and be as good as possible. Most of this day is a lunar alarm; moreover, systems, rules and regulations may block you in one way or another. Be cool about this, because you are clearly visible – bosses, parents and VIPs notice you.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

You may feel cut off from a friend or a member of a group because relationships with others, especially women, are far away or tense. In some cases, a relationship can end. Do not promise anything or sign up for anything, because most of the day is a lunar alarm.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Be careful today. To begin with, you are clearly visible – people notice you. Secondly, you may have difficulty with partners and close friends. Whatever you want to do, it can be blocked or faced with obstacles. Meanwhile, today is a lunar alarm.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Avoid controversial discussions about politics, race and religion because this is a difficult day to get along with. Even travel plans will be difficult. It is also a bad day for shopping or agreeing to something important because of the moon warning. Simply coast.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You may experience financial problems at banks or have something to do with shared ownership and legacies. People are quickly at odds. Ironically, because it’s a moon warning most of this day – it’s a bad day to agree to something important.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Today you have to be accommodating and easy to get along with others because the moon is opposite your mark and at odds with Saturn. Family problems can be sticky. (Not a good day to ask for permission or approval.) Don’t worry about anything. Simply enter water.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

You may find it difficult to deal with bosses or officials at work or whatever you are trying to do. Others block you or do not cooperate. (Grrrr.) Meanwhile, most of the day is a moon warning, so don’t hit anything.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Children can be a handful today. Similarly, romantic relationships will be tense or difficult. Knowing this beforehand, do not expect too much from anyone. It is also important to know that most of today is a moon warning, which means that you limit your spending to food, gas and entertainment during this time frame.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Relationships with family members can be tense. Don’t push the river. This is not a good day to request permission or approval from someone in an authority position. Meanwhile, during the moon warning, limit your spending to food, gas and entertainment.

Waterman (January 20 – February 18)

This is a challenging day. Relationships with others are cool, distant or tense. You are personally strong and would like to talk; others may not be that friendly. Check the moon warning and avoid shopping during that time.

Fishing (February 19 – March 20)

Be careful with financial matters, because the moon is in one of your money houses. During the moon warning it is a bad day to buy something other than food, gas or entertainment. Take it easy. Go carefully.

If it’s your birthday today

Actress Portia de Rossi (1973) shares your birthday. You are multi-talented, motivated and alert. Sometimes you seem eccentric. You like the challenge of juggling different jobs. You will come across many things this year that you started nine years ago by letting go of what is no longer relevant and moving on to something new and different. You lighten your load to get ready for a new start!