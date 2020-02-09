Horoscope for Monday February 10, 2020

Moon Alert

We have everything free for shopping and doing business. The moon is in Virgo.

Ram (March 21 – April 19)

Work-related travel is preferred. This is also a good day for meetings and group efforts during work (or for any task that you have set for yourself today). Whatever you do, you will probably bring great press, so be aware. Lights! Camera! Action!

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

This is the perfect day to go on holiday or enjoy fun activities. Sporting events and playful times with children will be fun and worthwhile. Classes and group activities related to the art or entertainment world will also be positive growth experiences.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

This is a good day to buy items for your house. It is also a great day to invite family or to enjoy together at home for pleasure, work or other social reasons. Discussions about shared ownership and legacies will go well. (Someone can be generous to you.)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

This is a great day to make up because you have a strong need to inform someone about something. You have certain views and you want to be heard! You will also enjoy learning something new. Take every chance to make a short trip, because it will be enlightening.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

This is a good money day for you. Look for ways to increase your income or increase your profit. If you shop, you will be satisfied with your purchases. You may see ways to take advantage of this by interacting with other countries or cultures.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is dancing with happiness Jupiter. This is fantastic! It gives you a pleasant feeling of well-being and makes you warm and friendly to everyone around you. Of course people will respond and be warm when they talk to you! This is a winning day!

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

This is a feel-good day, so you have a warm feeling in your stomach when you interact with others. You can choose to work hard and be productive. You can also choose to run away and hide somewhere and enjoy solitude. The choice is yours.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Great day to make up! Enjoy interaction with friends, especially female acquaintances. You will also enjoy interaction with groups, clubs and associations. This is an excellent day to think about your goals.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

You make a great impression on others because you are cheerful, positive, successful and prosperous. (Even if you are not.) Since appearance is everything, make this work for you. Pretend until you make it! (Studies have shown that this really works.)

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Take every opportunity to travel or do something that extends your mind and your life experience. If you cannot travel, follow a course or follow a training. A book or a film can also teach you something fascinating and enlightening. Talk to people from other cultures.

Waterman (January 20 – February 18)

This is an excellent day for discussions about inheritance law, shared ownership and insurance disputes. Whatever happens, you come out like a rose. This is because the table is tilted in your direction, and this is a good thing.

Fishing (February 19 – March 20)

This is a great day to enjoy the company of partners and close friends. You will also enjoy meeting members of the general public because you feel friendly and open to exchanging ideas. People today are interested in big ideas – such as the meaning of life. (Heady stuff.)

If it’s your birthday today

Actress / producer Elizabeth Banks (1974) shares your birthday. You are an idealistic humanitarian, with a great interest in the world around you. Because this is a year of teaching and learning, you will learn something that will take you in a new direction, which can be crucial to your success next year. Why don’t you investigate meditation, yoga or any discipline that helps you get a better understanding of who you are? Explore something new.