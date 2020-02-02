Horoscope for Monday, February 3, 2020

Moon Alert

After 5.30 am in Chicago we have everything free to shop and make important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Ram (March 21 – April 19)

You will only enjoy time in beautiful surroundings because you feel the need to move away from the “bustle” of your daily life and enjoy some peace and quiet. Only for you. You will not only enjoy this solitude, you can also think and plan seriously.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

A pleasant conversation with someone who is older or wiser can provide useful advice for you. This person can guide you in your goals or give you the benefit of their mistakes and insights. Listen to someone, especially for financial advice.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

People will respect you because they see you as cooperative, responsible and conscientious. (I’m impressed.) Meanwhile, you can fall in love with a boss or someone who is older or has authority or responsibility. Hmmm.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

This is a great day to study something thoughtful, perhaps philosophical or religious. You will see the mutual coherence and relationships of different ideas and you will feel enriched, even built up. So little time – so much to learn! A teacher or a guru-like figure can give you advice.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

This is an excellent day for serious discussions about sharing or sharing something as an inheritance. Documentation or paperwork related to shared ownership can be interesting to explore. (Legal issues or someone older and more experienced are in the photo.)

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

This is an excellent day for a personal conversation with a partner or close friend, so that you can set limits and determine what your reasonable expectations are. Each person must know what to expect from the other, and in turn what is expected from him. (This makes a game plan.)

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Relationships with colleagues are flexible and supportive today. In particular, someone who is older or more experienced may have good advice for you. They can even help you in one way or another. This can apply to your work, your health or even something that you are dealing with a pet. Meow!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

This is a productive day for artists because they have the patience to sharpen and perfect their technique. They also have the energy and the perseverance to clear up a situation or create practical support for a project. In the meantime, romance can start with someone with an age difference.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Family discussions will go well, especially because your relationships with an older family member are warm and reassuring. (Maybe the discussion is about an older family member?) Anyway, this is going to be a productive day because people want to tackle practical issues in a friendly way.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

This is an excellent day for careful planning. It is also a great day to study or learn something new, so a conversation with someone who is older or more experienced may benefit you. It is an excellent day to do work that requires attention to detail because you are focused. (“I’m working on it!”)

Waterman (January 20 – February 18)

If you shop today, you would rather buy durable, practical items because you want the best value for your dollar. You can also be more conservative in financial negotiations because you think about the long gaze – not just today or tomorrow.

Fishing (February 19 – March 20)

This is a great day to shop for clothing items, especially if you want to buy durable, practical shoes, boots or clothing items such as jackets and coats. Your choices are influenced by your sensible state of mind.

If it’s your birthday today

Actor Nathan Lane (1956) shares your birthday. You are compassionate, free from love and active. You are optimistic and many of you are inspired by the beauty of nature. This year you come across many things that you started nine years ago by letting go of what is no longer relevant and moving on to something new and different. You lighten your load to get ready for a new start!