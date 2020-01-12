Horoscope for Monday January 13, 2020

Loading...

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 7:30 AM to 8:15 PM in Chicago. Then the moon moves from Leo to Virgo.

Ram (March 21 – April 19)

Discussions with bosses, parents and VIPs are not warm and cozy today; nevertheless you impress others with your sense of duty and purpose. These qualities will actually lead to performance for you.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Because you are seriously engaged today, you will find it easy to study difficult topics because you are focused on achieving your goals. Discussions about philosophy, religion and politics will be serious (and I say this most seriously).

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

You will not be frivolous in financial discussions today because you feel the opposite – economical and serious. You are ready to defend your best interests in discussions about shared ownership, inheritances, insurance and everything that you own together with someone else.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Don’t expect too much today from relationships with partners and close friends. This is because people nowadays feel isolated, even lonely. Nonetheless, they feel a strong sense of duty and are willing to tackle everything they think they should “do”. (Have you finished your list?)

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

You will achieve a lot at work today because your respect for duty and obligation is strong. You will fulfill what others expect from you. You could use the same sober approach to health problems or even responsibilities with regard to a pet. “Just do it.”

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Children can be a bigger responsibility today. Similarly, you will be serious about making social plans or plans for vacations, even if you are not frivolous. “Someone has to do this.” Don’t expect too much from a romantic partner. Relax.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Family discussions are serious and are about the responsibilities that family members have for each other and for the family or to keep things going. “Is that the wolf at the door?” An older family member could adopt the law today. (It will show you listening respectfully.)

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

This is a serious day. There seems to be a bullshit about everything. Your own thinking is aligned with what you ‘should’ do. Hey, you can use this energy to make plans to be better organized, because you are more concerned with the form and order that you want to incorporate into your life.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Financial problems are serious today. You will not be frivolous! Oh no. Instead, you are concerned with saving money or buying practical, sustainable things and saving for your old age. (You get it.) You want financial security.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Today the sun and Saturn (your ruler) are positioned in your sign, making you feel energy efficient; nevertheless, it helps you to concentrate on tasks that you believe should be performed. You worry about your duties and responsibilities in the world. Don’t worry – you’ll achieve a lot.

Waterman (January 20 – February 18)

These days it is easy to feel cut off and lonely. “It’s hard there without your towel.” Because you feel this way, it can be difficult to get along with others because others also feel isolated. Oy! This is only temporary. Relax. Everything good.

Fishing (February 19 – March 20)

Someone who is older or more experienced may have good advice for you today. If so, it is in your interest to listen. However, someone who is older or more experienced can also say or do something that makes you feel less. Don’t worry about this. It is only the traces in the sky. You are just as wonderful as last week.

If it’s your birthday today

Actress Julia Louis Dreyfus (1961) shares your birthday today. You are organized, systematic and practical. These qualities in combination with your persistent perseverance help you get things done. You will come across many things this year that you started nine years ago by letting go of what is no longer relevant and moving on to something new and different. You lighten your load to get ready for a new start!