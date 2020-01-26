Horoscope for Monday January 27, 2020

Moon Alert

We have everything free for shopping and doing business. The moon is in Pisces.

Ram (March 21 – April 19)

Your idealism is awakened, therefore you are willing to put the wishes and needs of others above your own (especially if they suffer or are in need). Nevertheless, it is possible to idealize something too much. If your head is in the clouds, make sure that your feet are firmly on the ground.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

You will find it rewarding to work for a charity organization or to do something that would benefit someone else. Friendships will seem very special; in fact, a friend can become a lover or can you develop an eye on someone? In the meantime, you will enjoy thinking about idealistic goals.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

One of the two things will happen today. You could idealize a boss, parent, teacher or someone in an authoritative position. Maybe you admire this person and want to look more like them? Conversely, someone can admire your values ​​because you are caring, compassionate, and concerned about others.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Because your appreciation for beauty is increased, you will be happy with every opportunity to enjoy the visual arts, paintings, sculpture, beautiful architecture and even inspiring, lofty ideas. You can also admire someone from a different culture. (The grass is always greener above the septic tank.)

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Maybe you share what you have with someone who is less fortunate. Or maybe you are going to do fundraising or encourage others to share what they have, maybe even something that is being held together? Admittedly, you could spend time daydreaming in a pleasant, peaceful way today.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Two different things can happen in your relationship with close friends and partners. You may feel stared eyed and happy to know this person. Or maybe you are disappointed in them? If this is the case, your expectations were most likely unrealistic. Think about it.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Be realistic in your expectations of colleagues. We are all vulnerable mortals who do our best. You may really admire a colleague because they make a hit for the team or go beyond their obligation. Good for them!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Romance is the stuff of movies. Movies are not very realistic, are they? This is a wonderful day for artists because you are imaginative and you see the potential of beauty in everything around you. It is impossible for young children to be cute.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Today you may see some exciting ways to refurbish your home because you are inspired by the beauty in your area. This is also an excellent day for an important family meeting, because people will be sympathetic. A sensitive day.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

You will really enjoy the beauty of your daily environment in a way that you may not have seen before? In the same way you can see how you really love someone, and conversely, you can also realize how many people care about you.

Waterman (January 20 – February 18)

You can attract money to you today, this is a fact. However, you may also be tempted to spend money on luxury items and these choices may not be practical. Therefore, keep your receipts when you shop. And keep your head there.

Fishing (February 19 – March 20)

Today you appreciate your environment in a refined, special way. You may also feel a solid union with a loved one because your idealism has been awakened. This is a great day for artists because they can translate what they visualize into a physical reality.

If it’s your birthday today

Actor Alan Cumming (1965) shares your birthday. You are smart and a very fast learner. You are also loyal to family and friends. You open around like-minded people. This is a year of change and new opportunities! Expect adventure and stimulating situations. Take every opportunity to travel and expand your world by learning new things. Embrace change! Let your personal freedom be your goal this year.