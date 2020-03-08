Horoscope for Monday, March 9, 2020

Moon Alert

We have the all clear to shop and do business. The full moon in Virgo peaks 12:48 p.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Stay mellow because the full moon could create difficulties dealing with coworkers, customers and people related to your job. Likewise, you might encounter obstacles dealing with health-related matters or something to do with a pet. Stay chill.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Romance plus your relations with your kids might suffer from the energy of today’s full moon. People are always more emotional with full moon! They can be demanding, unreasonable and insecure. (Not you, of course.) This means you have to be extra patient and kind when dealing with others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are caught between the demands of home and family and the demands of your career or your public reputation. You can’t please both. Yes, it’s an emotional tug-of-war! With today’s full moon, you can’t ignore your career and public reputation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be careful because this is an accident-prone day for your sign because of the full moon energy. Therefore, think before you speak or do anything. Do not be rash. And do not overreact to someone else! (Because the moon is your ruler, you always feel the full moon.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today’s full moon crosses both your money houses. This means financial matters might come to a head. (This could pertain to shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt and insurance issues or something to do with earnings or something you own.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the only full moon in your sign all year is taking place, which is why you feel stress dealing with partners and close friends. And they might feel some stress dealing with you! Whatever the case, go slowly and be patient with everyone. What else can you do?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

In all your outward appearances, things might look fine today. Nevertheless, inwardly, you know your inner harmony is stressed. This is because of today’s full moon. Take a moment to mellow out and get grounded. Relax. After all, there’s a full moon every month. No biggie.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Don’t make a big deal about things when dealing with friends or members of groups because things can quickly get out of hand because of the energy of today’s full moon. Don’t even go there. Be the voice of calm and reason in the midst of the storm. (Impressive.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Like Gemini, you are caught between the middle of two extremes in today’s full moon. Despite the demands of career and your public life, you cannot ignore home and family today. An interaction with a parent might be significant.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today is a full moon. Furthermore, this full moon is in your fellow Earth sign. (Seven out of 10 planets are in Earth Signs today!) This means you will have little trouble dealing with this full moon; however, take note that it is an accident-prone influence for you. Caution!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Avoid money quarrels, and arguments about possessions or how to share or divide something today. Take a reasonable approach to things because you can solve something now that it has now come to a head. (It will be apparent to you how to act.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today the only full moon opposite your sign all year is taking place, which is why you have difficulties dealing with others, especially those who are closest to you. This simply means you have to be easy-going, forgiving, understanding and patient. Don’t leave home without your halo.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Raul Julia (1940-1994) shares your birthday. You are charming. You have a sense of humor and you are playful. Because this is a year of teaching and learning, you will learn something that sets you in a new direction, which could be crucial for your success next year. Why not explore meditation, yoga or any discipline that will help you get a better understanding of who you are? Explore something new.