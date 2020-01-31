Horoscope for Saturday February 1, 2020

Moon Alert

We have everything free for shopping and doing business. The moon is in Taurus.

Ram (March 21 – April 19)

When you shop, you can spontaneously buy something that you like. Maybe you also have some smart ideas to make money? This is an excellent day to think of ways to better take care of what you own, so that you receive an advantage from your wealth and wealth.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

The moon is set in your plate with wild, crazy Uranus. It also dances nicely with luck, Jupiter money bags. This means that it is a beautiful day for you and that things tend to go your way, but you can expect a few surprises. Hopefully they are pleasant.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

You currently look very good in the eyes of authorities – bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs, including the police – which means that this is something that you can use to your advantage. Now it’s time to ask what you want or to advance your agenda, because the coming power will probably say yes.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You can surprise a friend or meeting today. Maybe you meet someone new who is unusual or different? Traveling for pleasure will certainly appeal. You can also fall in love with someone from a different culture. (Nice way to learn a new language.)

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

You must be aware of the fact that you are clearly visible; today people notice you. (This also applies to the police.) Fortunately, this can work to your advantage. You could enjoy a flash of sudden celebrity. You might meet someone who is important. Anything can happen.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Maybe today you suddenly have the chance to travel somewhere. If this happens – because your opportunity window is short – you must act quickly. In the meantime, this is the perfect day to learn something unusual, fresh and different – if not by traveling than by meeting new information and meeting different people.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Gifts, goodies and favors from others can come your way. Keep your pockets open in case this happens. Is there maybe someone who wants to lend you something? Maybe there will be something favorable with regard to shared ownership or inheritances?

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Friends, partners and even members of the general public can do something that surprises you. Or maybe you meet someone new who is a character? Anyway, this is a nice day to socialize with others, even if you stay at home.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Something unexpected can happen to a pet. Or this may be related to your health or your job. Hopefully it is positive, but it can overwhelm you. You can also have an impulse to do someone a favor or help someone. Kindness is one of the most important qualities.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Be ready for a nice invitation. Unexpected possibilities to socialize or enjoy sporting events or to pursue a romantic perspective can fall into your lap. (Parents should be extra vigilant, as this could be a day for their children that causes accidents.)

Waterman (January 20 – February 18)

Your home routine may be interrupted because small devices fail or small breaks can occur. On the other hand, surprise company can come by and do you have a good time? Keep the fridge.

Fishing (February 19 – March 20)

A spontaneous short trip can take place. You may see new places, meet new faces and come across new ideas, because this is an exciting day full of fun detours. Stay flexible – and don’t squat with your spurs.

If it’s your birthday today

Actor Linus Roache (1964) shares your birthday. You are a born humanitarian who is passionate and honest. Because this is a year of teaching and learning, you will learn something that will take you in a new direction, which can be crucial to your success next year. Why don’t you investigate meditation, yoga or any discipline that helps you get a better understanding of who you are? Explore something new.