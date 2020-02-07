Horoscope for Saturday February 8, 2020

Moon Alert

The moon is in Leo.

Ram (March 21 – April 19)

This is a playful, fun day for you and you want the freedom to do exactly what you want to do. (Classic Aries.) If you are in love, wear your heart on your sleeve today. You will feel protective and nutritious towards others, especially children.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Make time to be alone so that you have the opportunity to look at your attitude, feelings, and emotional orientation toward the world around you. You will probably see how strong your habits are. (We are all ordinary creatures.)

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

When you talk to others, your impulse will be to communicate at a lower abdomen level, because important issues, especially related to your feelings and emotions, are the most important in your mind. (If you need to take something off your chest, it’s hard to keep your shirt on.)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You feel personally invested in your finances, or maybe it is related to something that you own? You will certainly feel best if you are surrounded by familiar objects that have meaning for you.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

The moon is in your sign, which means that your own personal and subjective considerations take precedence over everything else for the next two days. “Me first!” However, it also makes you sensitive to the needs of others, especially if they need your sympathy. (Plus, this brings you a bit of luck.)

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is hiding in your map, which means that you will be tempted to withdraw and keep your feelings secret from others. Or do you perhaps need to communicate your deep inner feelings with someone? Anyway, you will want to be alone.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Your emotional contact with a friend will be important to you today. Something will happen that deepens the bond or causes you to appreciate this person in your life. You can also choose to examine your overall goals in life now to see what is really important to you?

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Today and tomorrow the moon is at the top of your graph, allowing you to think more about your professional and business problems. You will also think about your life path in general. If you can use your influence or someone else’s influence to help a third party, you do so.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Do something different today! You want adventure and stimulation! If you can travel to see new places and meet new faces, this will meet your need for change. You may also want to explore new ideas, especially about politics and religion, to learn something new.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Today you can expect your emotional experiences to be more intense than normal. Moreover, you can attract emotionally intense people to you. Maybe these exchanges are about shared ownership or something that belongs to someone else? Stay grounded.

Waterman (January 20 – February 18)

Today and tomorrow the moon is in the sign opposite your sign. This focuses your attention on your most personal relationships and close friendships. If you have a conflict with someone, it will be emotional! Therefore, beware of jerk reactions. Be cool.

Fishing (February 19 – March 20)

You will most likely have to use your energy and time today to work on behalf of someone else. You don’t have to be a martyr, but you are in a position where you have to do a service for someone. We can all help each other in different ways. No biggie.

If it’s your birthday today

Actor Pooch Hall (1977) shares your birthday. You place great value on honesty and truthfulness, especially in close relationships. Friendships are important to you. This is a year of change, new opportunities! Expect adventure and stimulating situations. Take every opportunity to travel and expand your world by learning new things. Embrace change! Let your personal freedom be your goal this year.