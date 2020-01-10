Horoscope for Saturday January 11, 2020

Loading...

Moon Alert

After 6:30 am in Chicago we have everything free for shopping and doing business. The moon is in Leo.

Ram (March 21 – April 19)

Keep in mind that you are now clearly visible, because the sun is at the top of your graph. Yes, people notice you more than usual, especially bosses, VIPs and the police. In the meantime, the loose moon of today encourages you to limit spending to food, gas and entertainment.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Avoid important decisions. (Check the moon warning above.) That said, your imagination is actually bigger and you may be full of beautiful, original ideas! Record them but wait until tomorrow to trade. These ideas can be brilliant – or not. Because you don’t know. Be wise and wait until tomorrow to raise them to the flagpole to see if anyone salutes.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Note the warning of the moon warning (see above) because this specific moon warning is located in one of your money houses. Absolutely limit your expenses to food, gas and entertainment. Nevertheless, write down your ideas for making money to think about tomorrow. (They may be worth it.)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Your strong focus is now on good friends and partnerships. You are also pumped to work hard, and this is good. The moon warning, however, takes place in your plate, which means that you limit your expenses to food, gas and entertainment. Postpone important decisions until tomorrow.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

You are willing to work hard and party hard! Fortunately, with Venus opposite your mark, relationships with others are excellent. Note, however, the limitations of the current Moon Alert (see above). Limit spending money on food, gas and entertainment.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

This is a fun, fun time for you! Accept invitations to party and socialize. Enjoy the company of children, sporting events and fun trips. Postpone important decisions until tomorrow. Limit expenses to food, gas and entertainment.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

You are clearly visible; however, what people see about you is beyond your control. Personal information about your private life may even be public. Enjoy cosiness but limit your expenses to food, gas and entertainment. (Moon Alert!) Dance the way everyone looks.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Today you want to shake things up and do something else. However, you may not know what to do? Appeal to travel, but where? This is because the moon warning makes decision making more difficult. Avoid spending on something other than food, gas, and entertainment.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

The moon alert takes place in one of your money houses, so you must postpone decisions about inheritances, shared ownership and insurance disputes. Wait until tomorrow. Don’t go shopping.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

The lunar alarm is directly opposite your sign, which means that you are not sure what to do with important relationships. Do not make important decisions. Surely. In addition, limit your expenses to tomorrow for food, gas and entertainment.

Waterman (January 20 – February 18)

If you work today, be careful because the Moon Alert can lead you astray and encourage poor decision making. Moreover, this is a bad day to spend money on something other than food, gas and entertainment. Someone warned counts for two. Take it easy.

Fishing (February 19 – March 20)

You have contact with your creative side, which is why you can easily think outside the box. Your imagination has been increased and you are full of original ideas! Write down these ideas, but wait until tomorrow to reconsider them. In the meantime, limit spending to food, gas and entertainment – but enjoy your day!

If it’s your birthday today

The Canadian politician Jean Chretien (1934) shares your birthday. You are stubborn but reliable and willful. Because this is a year of teaching and learning, you will learn something that will take you in a new direction, which can be crucial to your success next year. Why don’t you investigate meditation, yoga or any discipline that helps you get a better understanding of who you are? Explore something new.