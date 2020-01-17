Horoscope for Saturday January 18, 2020

Moon Alert

We have everything free for shopping and doing business. The moon is in Scorpio.

Ram (March 21 – April 19)

Your relationships with a friend or a member of a group are completely unpredictable. Anything can happen. Almost certainly, you will be surprised or surprised by something unexpected. If so, this person is most likely younger, defiant, and rebellious. Sounds familiar?

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Be careful when dealing with bosses, parents, VIPs and the police, because anything can happen. Most likely they will say or do something that surprises you. If this happens, take a moment to respond. Do not have a kinking reaction, because if you do, you could say or do something that you will regret later.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Travel plans are canceled, delayed or changed – almost certainly. Or maybe you should travel suddenly if you didn’t think you would? Issues related to medicine and the law can also surprise you. It is nonsense.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Check everything that has to do with banking, inheritance, insurance issues and shared ownership, as something unexpected can affect these areas. Don’t get caught sleeping. Stay up to date with these things to prevent future problems.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

A partner or close friend can give you a curveball. They can be demanding or want a different arrangement in the relationship. Or can they just act differently? Anyway, you’ll have to dance around whatever happens.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your work routine is interrupted due to staff shortages, power outages, fire drills, equipment failure – something. Therefore, if you read this early in the day, give yourself extra time so that you have room to deal with the unexpected, because you will need it.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Parents must be extra vigilant, because today is a day with an accident for your children. In the meantime, this is a rocky day for romance. Social plans can change suddenly. If you have plans to meet people for lunch or dinner, check the details at the last minute.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Small devices can malfunction at home or small breaks can occur because something unexpected can affect your home routine. Everyone is confronted today with something from nothing – relax. Show grace under pressure.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Be careful because this is a day with many accidents. Therefore pay attention to everything you say and do. Go slowly and do everything carefully so that you have no regrets. Your daily routine will change. But if you keep your eyes open and you are aware of everything around you, everything will be fine.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Keep an eye on your money and your belongings, as something unusual can happen. You may find money; you could lose money. Protect your belongings against loss, theft or damage. Save your coupons when you shop. Write down the details of your conversation while negotiating.

Waterman (January 20 – February 18)

Today you feel spontaneous and impulsive. Some of you will even feel rebellious! (What? A rebellious Aquarius? How is that possible?) Stay calm and handle this day as well as you can while playing deep fly balls that keep coming. (Nothing that you cannot cope with, because you thrive on quick recovery.)

Fishing (February 19 – March 20)

This is a restless, impulsive, spontaneous day, so you feel restless, impulsive and spontaneous. That’s OK. Everyone feels that way too. Think before you act and keep your eyes open so you won’t regret it. Who wants to end up with an egg on their face? Not you.

If it’s your birthday today

Actor Kevin Costner (1955) shares your birthday. You are kind and generous and you put your heart and soul into whatever you do. You are optimistic, reliable and willing to help people in need. This is a year of new opportunities! Expect adventure and stimulating situations. Take every opportunity to travel and expand your world by learning. Embrace change! Let your personal freedom be your goal this year.