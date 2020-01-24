Horoscope for Saturday January 25, 2020

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or make important decisions after 1 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Aquarius.

Ram (March 21 – April 19)

You feel mentally energetic, especially when talking to friends and groups, including classes and sports teams. This is why you energize others and inspire them to go along with your plans. However, be aware of the limitations of the moon warning today.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

In discussion with bosses and parents you will be enthusiastic and convincing today! That’s why this is a great day for you to get up and say something about. However, most of this day is moon warning, which is a tricky combination.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

This is a wonderful day to study and learn something because you are mentally energetic and want to explore new horizons. You will also love traveling because you want to learn new things and see new places. Check the moon warning if you spend money.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You defend your best interests in discussions about shared ownership, legacies, insurance disputes and the like, because you are mentally aggressive and ready to pay attention to details. Moreover, you are also ready to stand up for yourself!

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

You are so mentally energetic that you might end up in a strong debate with someone. Or maybe you are attracting someone who is ready for the bear? This is not a boring day! All your conversations with others will be lively and energetic!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You will follow a hands-on approach to whatever you do, whether you are working or performing a task that you set yourself. Roll up your sleeves and get going! You can also take charge of a project because you are mentally alert and sharp.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

This is a playful, creative day. There are many things you will enjoy doing – socializing with others, being physically active in sports or gym workouts, enjoying playful activities with children, exploring art and rehearsing for theatrical productions. Note: note the lunar alarm.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Family discussions will be lively. Moreover, you have great ideas about how to handle home repairs, what you will do with enthusiasm and enthusiasm! Trust your ideas. Nevertheless, after the lunar alarm starts, you expect delays and errors. Consider the carpenter’s motto: measure twice, cut once.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

This is a great day for a short trip because you are excited and want to see new places and discuss new ideas. You will also love daily contacts, neighbors and brothers and sisters. Because of your high mental energy you are full of ideas and enjoy reading, studying and teaching.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

You may have excellent ideas for making money. Note, however, the limitations of the lunar alarm. Once it starts, you limit your expenses to food, gas and entertainment. Also postpone important decisions until tomorrow.

Waterman (January 20 – February 18)

This is a busy day! Expect to be involved in projects where you will show your initiative. You will most likely take over and send others. You may need to persuade others to agree with you or see the way you do things. If this is the case, you will have no problems with this.

Fishing (February 19 – March 20)

Your confidence in your ideas and beliefs is strong, so you are ready to initiate and take advantage of opportunities that come your way. You will not hesitate to give your opinion. It is ideal if you can do this in a subtle way by working behind the scenes.

If it’s your birthday today

Charlene, Princess of Monaco (1978) shares your birthday. You inspire others through your ideas and behavior. Yet you are also a mystery to many. A nice year! Expect to be popular and enjoy warm friendships. This year you will be more thankful for your life and you will appreciate the happiness and beauty around you in a daily way. It may be time for an important choice. Choose wisely.