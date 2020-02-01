Horoscope for Sunday February 2, 2020

Moon Alert

We have everything free for shopping and doing business. The moon is in Taurus.

Ram (March 21 – April 19)

You have strong, possibly secret feelings. For some of you this may have to do with a secret love affair. However, others will have strong feelings, probably affection, that they choose not to advertise for any reason. Younger people are talking to you now.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

You feel a warm bond with a friend. In the same way, can you feel the same attraction or affection for a member of a group or perhaps even the group itself? For some of you, a friend can become a lover. Anyway, you have affectionate feelings for someone today.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Your emotions are intense, especially when dealing with bosses, parents, teachers, and VIPs. You could admire someone in a position of authority. This attraction could go even further – you could develop an eye on someone. Conversely, others can admire you today greatly.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You have a strong desire to travel and ‘just get out of here’. You want to change your environment because you need some stimulation! You want to see new places, meet new faces and hear new ideas! (This may be the reason why you feel attracted to someone with a different background or culture.)

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

This is an excellent day to request a loan or mortgage or to borrow something from someone else because wealth comes your way. Keep your pockets open, because gifts and goodies can suddenly manifest! (You can also experience an intense romantic passion today.)

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Relationships with others will be warm and friendly, especially your interactions with partners and close friends. Something will happen that will make you realize how much you care about someone. Similarly, you can also realize that they also take care of you. (We often do not recognize this.)

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Relationships with colleagues are pleasant and positive today. You may also want your workspace to look or feel more attractive. This is the kind of day you deserve praise (and some of you a pay raise) for your good work.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

This is a passionate day for romance – no doubt about it! You feel strongly attracted to someone today. Or maybe love will ignite at first sight? Or maybe you fall in love with someone? You will also enjoy everything that has to do with art and playful activities with children.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

You get pleasure from redesigning your house or buying something beautiful for where you live. You will also enjoy entertaining at home because relationships with family members are rewarding and affectionate. Invite someone!

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

This is the kind of day when you suddenly notice how much affection there is in your daily world. Someone takes care of you, and vice versa, you take care of them. Likewise, today you will notice the beauty of your daily environment. This is really a blessing.

Waterman (January 20 – February 18)

You can raise money for you today. This is an excellent day for business and commerce, because if you keep your mind on it, you may become richer. When you shop, you will like to buy beautiful things – art objects, jewelry or beautiful clothing.

Fishing (February 19 – March 20)

This is an excellent day to shop for clothing items, as you are likely to discover something that enhances your appearance. Make an effort to find something because you will be happy with what you find. This naturally includes shoes and boots.

If it’s your birthday today

Actress / screenwriter Jennifer Westfeldt (1970) shares your birthday. You value your independence. Although you sometimes seem a bit distant, you are cordial. This year is your harvest time! Yay! Now you will start reaping the benefits of your efforts over the past decade. You deserve this time of success. Expect to enjoy greater influence and leadership in your relationships. Yes!