Horoscope for Sunday February 9, 2020

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or make important decisions from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Chicago time. The full moon in Leo peaks at 1:33 am.

Ram (March 21 – April 19)

This is a difficult day. There is a lot of full moon energy there, in addition there is a moon warning most of the day. Nevertheless, this is a social day, so you can expect unusual social experiences when dealing with others. Things are energetic and “different!”

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

You feel attracted between the demands of home and family versus the demands of your outside world or career. Whatever happens, you want to be free to do your own thing, especially with regard to the wealth and resources of others

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Today it has an electric, happy energy! Expect to meet new faces, see new places and hear new ideas! However, this is also a day with many accidents, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Be alert and think before you act or speak.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Today’s full moon can somehow affect your possessions or wealth. Therefore keep your eyes open. You might find money. You could lose money. Anything you own may be lost, stolen or damaged. Maybe someone gives you a gift? Can be anything.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Today the only Full Moon in your zodiac sign takes place all year round, which makes you more emotional than normal, especially when dealing with others. Cool your jets. The relationships with children will be energetic. This will be a strong, social day – great for a party! Don’t go shopping.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You may feel restless and excited. Unexpected journeys or unusual ideas will overwhelm you. You are energetically involved with family members. However, if you are working today, you can expect a bit of anti-aircraft related to colleagues and customers. Take it easy.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

This is a great day to socialize. Expect to meet unusual people and have energetic conversations! Be aware of the limitations of the moon warning and limit your expenses to food, gas and entertainment during that time. You have a lot of mental energy today!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

You are trapped between the demands of home and family and the demands of your external world. These days, however, you cannot ignore home and family. In the meantime, a good friend or partner can surprise you in one way or another. People really notice you today!

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

You have a lot of energy to play and browse. However, because of the full moon this is a day with many accidents, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Pay attention. (Especially because something unexpected can affect your health.)

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Keep an eye on money, assets and cash flow, because the full moon can cause mistakes or bad judgment. Do not shop during the lunar alarm. Limit expenses to food, gas and entertainment. Save your coupons throughout the day.

Waterman (January 20 – February 18)

The only full moon opposite your sign throughout the year takes place. This can cause tension with partners and close friends. In fact, you will be physically active with friends, perhaps competitive. In the meantime, something will surprise you at home or within the family.

Fishing (February 19 – March 20)

You want to talk to others because Mercury is your sign. Be aware of the moon warning and do not offer anything during that time. You are ambitious to make things happen and help someone in an unusual way. Lots of fun!

If it’s your birthday today

Actress Rose Leslie (1987) shares your birthday. You are independent and you tend to follow your own rules. When you commit to something, you give it everything you have. Service to others is your theme this year, especially with family. This means that you have to take care of yourself to be a strong source for yourself and others. Invest in the relationships that you value. Use your personal creativity and hobbies.