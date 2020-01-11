Horoscope for Sunday January 12, 2020

Loading...

Moon Alert

We have everything free for shopping and doing business. The moon is in Leo.

Ram (March 21 – April 19)

This is a bad day to ask for permission when you talk to a parent or boss, because their answer is likely to be, “Talk by hand!” People are focused on rules and regulations and quickly tell you why something cannot be done. . Unfortunately.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Avoid serious discussions about controversial topics because they get you down. You don’t need this. Moreover, teachers, professors or so-called experts can criticize your opinions and ideas or discourage you, which is not fun. (Everyone is an expert today.)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

You can get disputes about shared ownership, taxes, debts or how you share something with someone else. If so, you might feel that you are getting the short end of the stick or that things are unfair. In fact, this may be the case. Be patient and live to fight another day.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Responsibilities with partnerships and close friendships can weigh heavily on you. Maybe someone expects more from you than you want to give? They are perhaps demanding? They can also discourage you from doing something. Hmmm, it’s like you can’t win.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Work will be a challenge. especially because life feels heavy today. Don’t worry, you are not alone. Everyone feels that way. The thing to know is that things actually look worse than they really are. Rest assured about this. It will be a different world by Tuesday!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Children can be an increased responsibility for you. Similarly, even social occasions can cause more problems than they are worth. Sporting events are also situations that can be challenging and difficult. Just grin and tolerate it, because it will be different within 48 hours.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

This is a bad day for asking older family members or parents for favors or permission, because situations related to your home and family will somehow be tough or challenging. They may require hard work and things that you would rather avoid. And so it goes.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

It is easy to fall into healthcare mode because life is tough. Don’t be afraid, because everyone feels this. (Keep in mind that most of the things we worry about never happen.) “Worries are like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but doesn’t get you anywhere. “So true.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

You may feel broke. (Why is there always so much month left at the end of the money?) Don’t worry, many people feel financially discouraged for various reasons. This is just a temporary dark cloud on your horizon. Things will look better by Tuesday.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Although you may not be enthusiastic about something, you are diligent, persistent and have excellent concentration. Choose routine work that requires attention to detail and you will succeed. You only stop when the work is finished.

Waterman (January 20 – February 18)

This is a great day to do serious research because you are mentally persistent and focused. You have what is needed and you keep working until you find what you are looking for. You will be like a dog with a bone!

Fishing (February 19 – March 20)

Someone who is older can give you good advice. However, they can also criticize you or say something that discourages you. Don’t let this happen. Don’t take it seriously. Don’t give up on your goals simply because someone throws cold water in your face. Trust your values ​​and goals.

If it’s your birthday today

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (1964) shares your birthday. You like to read and learn. You are a smooth socializer who is charming and diplomatic. You are capable of great success. This is your harvest time! Yay! Now you will start reaping the benefits of your efforts over the past decade. You deserve this time of success. Expect to enjoy greater influence and leadership in your relationships. Yes!