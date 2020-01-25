Horoscope for Sunday January 26, 2020

Moon Alert

Note: Avoid shopping or important decisions until 6 p.m. Chicago time. Then the moon moves from Aquarius to Pisces.

Ram (March 21 – April 19)

Make sure your stomach does not erupt when you interact with others, as you may be tempted to do so. Instead, take it easy and relax. Count to three before responding to people. In the meantime, keep in mind that most of today is a lunar alarm. Therefore, relax. (Buy nothing but food, gas and entertainment.)

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Relationships with friends and members of groups can be a bit complicated, especially when you’re busy with creative, artistic types. (“What a diva!”) You also need to know that you are clearly visible and that people notice you more than usual. Be nice.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Relationships with parents, bosses, the police and everyone in an authoritative position are tense. Therefore do not push things. In addition, it is a moon warning today, so avoid important decisions and don’t sign up for anything. Expect travel delays. (Sigh.)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Avoid controversial topics such as politics, religion and racial issues, as this is a classic day for people to get excited and go overboard. Who needs this? Not you. In the meantime, because today is a lunar alarm, avoid financial decisions, especially about shared ownership and legacies.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Disputes about shared ownership, insurance issues, taxes, debts and inheritances can arise. Romantic arguments can also occur. (“Do you really love me?”) Things are loose because there is a moon warning most of the day. So stay calm.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Be patient with partners and close friends, because patience is the antidote to anger and you can feel irritated with someone. In the meantime, if you are working or performing a certain task, your lunar warning may decrease your efficiency. Just suck it up and soldier on. No biggie.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

There is a fight with someone at work. Or are relationships perhaps a bit tense? Don’t worry about anything, because this is temporary. In the meantime, it is an excellent day for creative activity because you can think outside the box.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Parents must be patient with your children. Likewise, participants must avoid fighting at sporting events. (Ideally.) A family meeting can be important; however, since today is a lunar alarm, you agree with nothing important. Don’t go shopping. Don’t do anything.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

You or someone else can be aggressive to get your way into a family discussion, especially about redecorating ideas or something that has to do with real estate. The irony is that this is a bad day to make a decision. Just relax.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

You may be impatient with others, causing you to argue or argue. (This is not ideal because everyone will be unhappy.) In the meantime, limit your spending on food, gas and entertainment until the lunar alarm is over. (See above.)

Waterman (January 20 – February 18)

Today the moon is in your mark; however, it is also a moon warning, so you feel a little vague, loose and indecisive. Nevertheless, you are in touch with your creative ideas – that is something. Avoid financial arguments. “No whining, Sybil.” Stay calm.

Fishing (February 19 – March 20)

You might find yourself at odds with parents, bosses, the police or someone with an authority. This is not ideal and it will achieve very little because of the moon warning. Don’t make anything big of anything. Don’t do anything. Just coast until the moon alarm is over.

If it’s your birthday today

TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres (1958) shares your birthday. You are energetic, enthusiastic and positive thinking. People instinctively love you. You are rebellious but you are also idealistic. Finally, this year your hard work is starting to pay off! Simplify your life and concentrate on how you can lay a solid foundation. Work purposefully. Exercise is important, so you have to explore fun physical activities.