Horoscope for Thursday January 23, 2020

Moon Alert

Until 8 p.m. we have everything free for shopping and doing business. The moon is in Capricorn.

Ram (March 21 – April 19)

Get ready, because a friend can surprise you or something unusual or unexpected will affect you in your dealings with others, especially groups and organizations. Maybe you meet a real character? One thing is certain – it is not a boring day!

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Be careful when talking to bosses, parents, and authoritative people, as this is a dangerous day! They can accuse you of something or challenge you in one way or another. If yes, do not exaggerate. Don’t stop your daily work. Give yourself the chance to process whatever happens. Stay calm.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Travel plans are interrupted, delayed or canceled – almost certainly. Check the details if you are going to the airport (or anywhere) to check if your plans are still present. School schedules can also suddenly change. Stay informed of what is happening.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Make friends with your bank account and know what happens with regard to insurance issues, legacies, shared ownership or something that you own together with someone else, because today is full of surprises! For your sign, these surprises can have a financial impact.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Relationships with partners and close friends will be unusual. Someone might want to change the terms of the relationship? Maybe they demand more freedom? In another way you might meet a real character in the public sector. Everything can happen.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your work routine is interrupted due to computer crashes, equipment failure, staff shortages or canceled meetings. Something runs over and your schedule changes in a minute in New York. Allow yourself extra time so that you have the space to cope with the unexpected.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Parents must be extra vigilant, as this is a day with an accident for your children. Similarly, social plans can suddenly change or be canceled. Alternatively, can you receive an unexpected invitation? If so, be quick in your answer, because this opportunity window is short.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Store the refrigerator because something unusual can happen at home, and this in turn can cause a spontaneous gathering. If so, then you are happy to have some food and drinks to hand. Maybe you also hear surprising family news? Careful because this is a day that is prone to an accident.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Pay attention to everything you say and do, because this is a day with an accident in front of your plate. Slow down and take it easy. Be aware and aware. This applies to driving, jogging, cycling and even speaking and making something blurred that you will regret later.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Keep an eye on your money, because something has an effect on your assets and wealth. You may find money; you could lose money. Protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Be careful.

Waterman (January 20 – February 18)

You feel rebellious and restless today! If you are pushed, you will push back! Today will not be the same old, same old routine for you – oh no. You are hungry for change, freedom and a better way of doing things. “At the gates!”

Fishing (February 19 – March 20)

You will undoubtedly feel restless, perhaps even agitated, but you may not know why. (I also don’t know why, but I also know you will feel that way.) This is because the sun hiding in your map is being challenged by wild, crazy Uranus, meaning that everything is in a sudden state of change and change is.

If it’s your birthday today

Actor Richard Roxburgh (1962) shares your birthday. You have a hard outer shell but you are sympathetic on the inside. You are innovative, versatile and loyal to your friends. It’s time to identify goals, because you’re heading for a year of exciting new beginnings! What do you want for yourself in the coming years? Be proactive to go for what you want. This year you will be physically energetic!