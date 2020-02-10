Horoscope for Tuesday 11 February 2020

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from noon to 6 pm. Chicago time. Then the moon moves from Virgo to Libra.

Ram (March 21 – April 19)

Be wary, because most of this day is a moon warning, and this specific has an impact on your work or something to do with a pet. Expect delays, shortages and slight confusion. Don’t spend money. (Except food and gas.)

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

This is a creative day! You will find it easy to think outside the box and let your imagination run free. Enjoy schmoozing and have a good time. However, limit your expenses during the moon warning to food, gas and entertainment.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

You may want to cocoon at home or have a personal conversation with a female family member. Note, however, the limitations of the moon warning and agree with nothing important. Don’t go shopping for home. (Only buy food or gas.)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Today is full of indecision and silly detours. Do not shop during the moon warning. Also avoid important decisions during that time. However, socializing with siblings and daily contacts will be pleasant and positive. Agree with nothing important.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Be careful. Today’s moon warning is in your money house. You are tempted to shop or make financial decisions. Do not do this. At least not during the moon warning. It’s OK to get information and think about your options, but wait until the moon alarm is over to trade.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in your mark most of the day, but it is a moon alarm. That is why you feel indecisive or lack direction. Even worse, you might get excited about a new idea and jump on it! Consider everything again and wait until the moon alarm is over before you decide to do something.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

This is a good day to explore the art or have a chat, especially with someone who is older in authority. It is a good day to practice creative techniques so that you can improve how you do something. Once the moon alarm is over, you can do whatever you want.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Home and family are still your primary focus. Note, however, that although you want to increase your income and make important purchases, you do not have to make any financial decisions or shop during the moon alert. (Except food and gas.)

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

You are clearly visible, so it suits you to look sharp. Nevertheless, the moon warning occurs at the top of your map, making you seem indecisive to others. Not good. Pretend during the moon warning. Then you are free.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Strong feelings of escapism will affect you, that’s why you want to do something else, but you’re not sure what. This indecisive aspect is because of the moon warning. So be smart. Do nothing. Limit spending money on food, gas and entertainment during the moon warning.

Waterman (January 20 – February 18)

You are strong now because the sun is in your zodiac sign and fiery Mars gives you extra oomph! Nonetheless, don’t go half-full today during the moon warning, because this is something you don’t want to do. Do your research. Get the facts. Wait until the moon alarm is over before you act.

Fishing (February 19 – March 20)

Your contacts with partners and close friends can be confusing. Sign up for nothing or disagree with something important during the moon alert. Protect yourself. After the lunar alarm is over, all systems are gone.

If it’s your birthday today

Actress Jennifer Aniston (1969) shares your birthday. You are focused and take your responsibilities seriously. You can be competitive. You are reliable, charming and have a great sense of humor. This is your harvest time! Now you will start reaping the benefits of your efforts over the past decade. You deserve this time of success. Expect to enjoy greater influence and leadership in your relationships. Yes!