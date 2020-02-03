Horoscope for Tuesday 4 February 2020

Moon Alert

We have everything free for shopping and doing business. The moon is in Gemini.

Ram (March 21 – April 19)

You want to talk to others. You want to inform someone about something or get something off your chest. That’s why you want to be heard. This is also the reason why you don’t want to waste time on superficial chatter that you find boring.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

You think about money. When you shop, you are tempted to shop therapy and buy what you want emotionally, rather than what you need in practical terms. Hammer? Scented candles? (Hmmm, do they have Pamplemousse?)

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

The moon is in your sign. This happens for two days every month and when it does, it gives you a bit of extra luck over all the other signs. This means that you have to ask what you want because you could get it! However, it also makes you more emotional than normal.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You prefer to work alone or behind the scenes because you feel the need to withdraw from the daily pressures of the world around you. You want to catch your breath. You want to feel safe in a familiar environment and take it easy. (Sounds good.)

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

A conversation with a girlfriend will be important. Maybe you share your expectations for the future about something and you get valuable feedback? It is a good day to think about goals. What do you want to achieve in 2020?

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon crosses the top of your map, which means that you are more visible than normal in your social circle. Personal information about your private life may be public for some reason. Keep this in mind in case you have something that you want to hide.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Today you want to expand your world in one way or another. Ideally, you want to travel. At the very least you want to explore your own city or neighborhood. You can also expand your world to study, film, make films or talk to people from different backgrounds. Ideas

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Nowadays you cannot ignore practical details regarding banking, taxes, debts, inheritances, insurance matters and everything that has to do with shared ownership. Yes, yes – all that nice stuff. Nevertheless, it will not disappear by itself. “A stitch on time saves nine.”

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Each month the moon is two days in the sign that is directly opposite your sign. That is what is happening today. When this happens, it means that you have to work together – perhaps more than normal when dealing with others. Be prepared to cross the aisle or go more than half to get the desired results.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

This is a practical, productive day because you want to do small things (or big things) so that you feel that you are more organized. Clean the rear seat of your car. Organize your workstation. Clean up your coffee table at home. Whatever you do, you’ll feel better!

Waterman (January 20 – February 18)

This is a playful, fun day, which means that you have to do something that makes you feel happy! Play hooky if you can. Take a long lunch. Meet friends at the end of the day for happy hour. Sporting events and playful activities with children will be attractive.

Fishing (February 19 – March 20)

Home and family are your focus today. A conversation with a female family member can even be important. You also welcome an opportunity to cocoon at home. “Ah, finally home.”

If it’s your birthday today

Journalist / author Nicolle Wallace (1972) shares your birthday. You are modern, creative and ahead of your time. You are an excellent problem to solve. This year it’s time to identify goals, because you’re heading for a year of exciting new beginnings! What do you want for yourself in the coming years? Be proactive to go after everything you want. This year you will be physically energetic!