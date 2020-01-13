Horoscope for Tuesday January 14, 2020

Moon Alert

We have everything free for shopping and doing business. The moon is in Virgo.

Ram (March 21 – April 19)

Today you put your own emotional considerations in second place for the immediate needs that you are dealing with. This is because you have a strong sense of duty, especially with regard to service to others. (“If I don’t do this, I’m caught.”)

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

It’s hard to hide your feelings from others – why should you? When you are in love, people know. The relationships with women will be better than normal. You may also feel protective and nourishing for others. “More soup?”

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

You prefer to be alone, especially if you can play hooky at home. You want to escape the demands of the busy world around you and seek comfort in a familiar environment – such as your bed, with junk food and a good book. Yes!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

When you talk to others, you want to achieve something meaningful. You don’t want to waste time chatting on the surface (unless it’s really juicy). You tend to act out of habit instead of looking around and seeing what the scene really is.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

It is easy to identify your possessions, especially since you think they represent who you are. You may have to defend yourself in areas where nothing is at stake. (“Hey, this is crazy, why am I doing this? What difference does it make?”)

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in your zodiac sign, making you more emotional than normal. This happens two days a month. On the positive side, it makes you a bit more lucky than all the other characters, which means that this is the day to go for what you want. Try it! Ask the universe for a favor.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Although you are the most social sign in the zodiac, today you are tempted to withdraw and keep your feelings secret and alone. (You may have to deal with some unconscious attitudes and fears.) Relax – this is a temporary, fleeting influence.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Your emotional contacts with friends are important to you. Ditto for contacts with groups. That is why you feel protective or supportive than normal for someone. You might even be jealous if you think a friend is watching someone else. Oh yeah.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

For two days every month, the moon is at the top of your map, which means you are often in the spotlight. People notice you. Personal information about your private life may even be public. (Yikes!) You probably think of your career and your reputation with your colleagues.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Do something else, because you have to shake things up a bit. Get out of your velvet rut. Go somewhere you have never been. Try an ethnic restaurant. Take a short trip. Visit a library or a museum because any change of scenery will expand your world.

Waterman (January 20 – February 18)

Your emotional experiences will be more intense than normal. You could even attract intense, powerful people for you. (“Hello Darth.”) You can also feel protective about real estate or your fair share of something. Maybe you even want something that belongs to someone else? “My favorite!”

Fishing (February 19 – March 20)

Because the moon is right in front of your sign, your attention will go to your closest relationships. If you have a conflict with others, it will be more emotional. Watch out for shocking reactions to what someone else is doing. Count to five before you respond and then let them get it. (Just kidding.)

If it’s your birthday today

Actor Jason Bateman (1969) shares your birthday. You are an excellent organizer who is loyal to loved ones. You set high goals for yourself and are not deterred by disappointment. This is the year to identify goals, because you are heading for a year of exciting new beginnings! What do you want for yourself in five years? Be proactive to go for what you want. This year you will be physically energetic!