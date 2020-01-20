Horoscope for Tuesday January 21, 2020

Moon Alert

Caution! Avoid shopping and important decisions all day until 11.30 am. Chicago time. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Ram (March 21 – April 19)

Oh dude! We have moon alarm all day! Check the school schedules and everything related to work related to colleges and universities, because foolish mistakes will occur. Delays are classic. Allow extra time, especially for travel, so that you can tackle the unexpected.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Be careful because your focus is on financial matters related to shared ownership, inheritances and insurance issues. Nevertheless, this is a bad day to make decisions about these areas. Just sit down. Send to dark chocolate.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

The moon is opposite your sign and it is also a moon alarm. In a sense, this is a good day for a frank discussion with a good friend or partner. However, it is a bad day to agree on something important. Listen and kick around some ideas. Wait until tomorrow and agree on something other than how you want your coffee.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Efficiency at work will suffer because of today’s moon warning. You may have been overbooked. Appointments are canceled or delayed. Allow yourself extra time so that you have room to deal with shortages and delays. Oof!

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Although this is a day full of delays and errors, this is a fantastic day for you to explore the art and tap into your creative originality. Write down your ideas! Trust your intuition. Enjoy your creative flow but don’t agree until tomorrow.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Home and family are your primary focus. This is a good day to cocoon at home and relax if you can swing it. However, limit your expenses to food, gas and entertainment. Don’t shop for home items – not today. Save your money.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Allow yourself extra time, because your schedule will suffer from delays, cancellations and unexpected events. You can count on this. If your day is more elastic, you can cope with the unexpected with more finesse and style. Don’t go shopping and don’t agree on something important.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

You have money in mind; however, due to the moon warning, this is a bad day to spend money on anything other than food, gas, and entertainment. Neither make important new decisions. Be smart!

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

The moon is in your zodiac sign, plus it is also a moon warning. That is why you feel loose and indecisive. Check the timing of appointments because they are delayed. Don’t do anything. I don’t agree with something important. Limit expenses to food, gas and entertainment.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

This is a loose day and you can feel it. Ideally, seek coverage. Keep a low profile. Work alone or behind the scenes and take care of the necessary things as usual. Do not start anything new and limit spending on food, gas and entertainment.

Waterman (January 20 – February 18)

Although this is a day full of delays, cancellations and goofy errors, it is actually also a great social day for you! Enjoy schmoozing with others. In particular, you can have a frank, confidential conversation with someone, especially a woman. Do not, however, agree with anything important.

Fishing (February 19 – March 20)

Today the moon warning is at the top of your map, which means that you don’t have to sign up for something important. Do not agree with something important when talking to parents, bosses, VIPs and the police. Just retrieve your information and wait until tomorrow to trade. Limit expenses to food, gas and entertainment.

If it’s your birthday today

Actor Ken Leung (1970) shares your birthday. You seem to be confident to others. You are a great communicator and an original thinker. You are generous and have humanitarian values. This is your harvest time! Yay! Now you will start reaping the benefits of your efforts over the past decade. You deserve this time of success. Expect to enjoy greater influence and leadership in your relationships. Yes!