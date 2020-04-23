Horoscope Today: April 23, 2020

Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, the resident astrologer of the hustle and bust of MyLifeCreated.com. We are constantly fascinated by what our zodiacs say about our lives, whether they are the most compatible signs or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below is a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Although it is a Taurus season and the focus is on slowing down and being comfortable, today’s energy may feel a bit jarring or uncertain as the Taurus Moon opens the day attached to the unconventional Uranus and approaches a square with enthusiastic Mars in Aquarius.

While this is the kind of cosmic combination that can make us feel on edge (since Taurus is a sign that brings energy that doesn’t go well with change), the best way to route or navigate the current cosmic vibes is by placing it towards anything we want to change or that requires a new approach.

Taking out the new moon of yesterday in Taurus, which encouraged us to regenerate, it is time to do things differently than before if we wanted to see a better future.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check your April 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Aries (March 21 – April 19)

You may need to make changes or updates for the purpose you are working on because of financial interest. But know that the necessary updates are the best. You have options. Don’t link too much to just one.

If your zodiac sign is Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

You love sticking to what works, but today urges you to take a different approach to getting what you need. This may require challenging the rules or the status quo. Be confident in yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Twins (May 21-June 20)

You may feel anxious or restless today. Look at ways in which you can channel the energy into learning something new, expressing yourself creatively, or doing what you need to raise your self-care.

If Your Zodiac Sign is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Trying to be social with others today can be a little more trouble than it’s worth, especially when it comes to networking. Probably your best time is spent lying low for now and doing what feeds your soul.

If your zodiac sign is a lion (July 23 – August 22)

You may have a vision in terms of the new direction you want to take your career, but it’s important to stay away from those that may distract you or detract from your progress. Leaning on your community.

If your zodiac sign is a virgin (August 23 – September 22)

Your outlook on the world changes along with some of your philosophies, which means you need to step outside your comfort zone to get things done. Have fun learning again.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (September 23 – October 22)

There is something you can heart, but you may feel frustrated if this thing is yours. The best thing you can do is to give up trying to control the situation. Be free.

If Your Zodiac Sign is a Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Someone you care about can give you the cold shoulder and while you shouldn’t try to force the connection, you have to be honest with yourself about what you need. Go where you are most loved.

If Your Zodiac Sign is a Rainbow (November 22 – December 21)

It can be easy to feel like you are everywhere today. It is important not to distract yourself too much or to take more than necessary. Check out ways you can better manage your time. A warranty partner can be helpful.

If Your Zodiac Sign is Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

You are mentioned that your value is not related to what you do or do not do. Nowadays you are encouraged to pay more attention to your gaming and creative side, especially in terms of your well-being. Pleasure priority.

If Your Zodiac Sign is Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

It may be difficult to feel settled or grounded today, which can cause you to get into all the wrong things or fight with others. Take a step back and put the energy into something physically fun.

If Your Zodiac Sign is Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Your nervous system may work overtime now, making it necessary for you to limit the type of media and information you absorb. Conversations with loved ones, a home organization project, cooking or good naps for you.