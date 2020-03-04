[horrifying-footage-displays-instant-youths-wield-huge-machetes-in-dagenham-street]

We will use your email address only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivacy Observefor details of your details safety legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

A surprising online video exhibits the moment two teams of youths were being threatening each individual other in East London armed with massive machetes.

The incident occurred in broad daylight at about three.25pm on Woodward Road, in Dagenham, close to Becontree Station.

In the footage you can see the two pairs brandishing weapons earning for just about every other as if to combat, ahead of backing off and working absent.

The incident happened in entrance of quite a few associates of the public.

In the movie you can hear drivers beeping their horns loudly and persons shouting.

A local resident, who needs to continue to be anonymous, told MyLondon: “My very poor son observed the man get the machete out of his trousers, correct future to our car or truck.

“It frightened the lifetime out of him.”

They also reported not adequate was getting finished about criminal offense in the place.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police claimed: “Police had been identified as at 3.25pm to a group of youths with weapons in Woodward Highway, Dagenham.

“Officers attended but there was no trace of any suspects.”

Were being you at the scene? Did you see what transpired? You should get in contact at [email protected]