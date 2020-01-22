Horror accident in Queenstown: Dad stole to be with a girl who lost both hands

The father of a daughter who lost both hands in a bus accident near Queenstown was able to get to the bedside of his hospital in Christchurch, thanks to a pair of airlines.

A man has been charged with reckless driving causing bodily harm following the Glenorchy-Queenstown Road accident on Tuesday that injured five people in hospital.

It was the third serious accident involving tourists in the Queenstown area in recent weeks.

The Otago Daily Times understands that a girl lost both hands in the accident and that a woman lost one hand.

The girl’s father was also injured in the accident and was first taken to the Lakes District Hospital.

Twenty tourists were injured Tuesday in the accident near Queenstown. Photo / Otago Daily Times

At first, it looked like he couldn’t make it to Christchurch to see his daughter on Tuesday night, as no flights were available from Queenstown.

But two flight companies came together to help him head north.

Glenorchy Air general manager James Stokes said that after working with Air Milford, he took the man, still in a hospital gown, to Christchurch.

They landed around 8:45 p.m.

He said the man’s English was “extremely limited”, but “he was certainly thankful to be going to Christchurch”.

Two people were seriously injured when a bus fell in the accident. Photo / Otago Daily Times

He was about as calm as possible in the situation.

“I’m just glad we can help the guy.”

Emergency services arrived at the accident site, 7 km southwest of Queenstown, around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, where they discovered that a bus had overturned on its side.

A spokesperson for the Southern District Health Board said that one patient was transported to Dunedin Hospital and one to Christchurch Hospital.

Three people were taken to the Lakes District Hospital, and one was transported by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital late Tuesday evening.

Yesterday afternoon, the two patients at Dunedin hospital were in stable condition, she said.

Inspector Olaf Jensen, commanding officer of the Otago Lakes region, said yesterday that a 32-year-old man had been charged with careless driving and injuries following the bus accident.

The people on the bus, including the driver, were all from China.

The man is scheduled to appear in Queenstown District Court on Monday.

A representative from Awing Travel NZ Ltd, the company that owned and operated the bus, declined to comment yesterday.

A property report shows that the 2018 Yukon bus passed a physical fitness certificate in September of last year.

The Chinese Consul General visited the injured person at Christchurch Hospital.

A spokesperson said the injuries to the two patients were serious but not fatal.

The other passengers were transported to their accommodation in Queenstown on Tuesday evening and their tour operator has made arrangements for their return to China.

Inspector Jensen reminded people to take “extra care” on the southern roads, which were particularly busy during the summer when domestic and foreign tourists flocked to the area.

A male tourist was charged with reckless driving causing death and two counts of reckless driving causing injury after an accident on Frankton Rd last week that killed 84-year-old Noelene Tait.

A man was also seriously injured in an accident at Frankton Rd on January 11.