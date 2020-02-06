Horror series by the director of “Blair Witch”, which is filmed in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Be shocked when a new horror series entirely filmed in Tampa Bay hits an unannounced platform on September 1st.

Kristian Krempel and Doug Fox are producers of the show titled “Black Veil”.

The first episode is directed by Dan Myrick of “Blair Witch Project” who will go through the rest of the production.

Krempel and Myrick worked together on an earlier stream, “Skyman,” in California.

“Strangely, we were both in the trailer, I forgot we were both from Longboat Key, and we started pushing around and saying, ‘Man, we’re from there. ” And we should get back to Florida and productions back there, ‘said Krempel. “And there is none better than him, he is the best and most successful independent filmmaker in history.”

And bring a production to Florida – right here in the Tampa Bay area. Myrick opened a film studio in Ybor City in 2019. Krempel is the producer and agent of the studio, Fox is the author, director and producer.

The development of this series started in August.

The first episode of “Black Veil” entitled “Camera Obsoura” was shot in Plant City. Five more episodes will be shot and everyone will be close to us.

“Our goal is to move it around Hillsborough County and the Tampa Bay region. We’ll be filming in Temple Terrace, obviously Tony Armer across the bay. We will also work with him in St. Petersburg in the Pinellas district, ”said Krempel. “But basically to step up Super Bowl efforts now that we’re 364 or 363 days away from the Super Bowl. We’re here to introduce Tampa and do our bit to … their … brand for the city to strengthen. ”

“Black Veil” doesn’t just use local locations. Tampa Bay residents also enjoy it.

“But we did one thing: we try to use 95 percent or more local talent in each episode. We want this to be a Tampa production,” said Fox. “This was my first shoot here, Kristian did some, but this is my first production in Tampa, so of course I was worried about the local crew, but they were fantastic. You blew me away. “

Krempel firmly believes that production in the Bay Area must continue.

“Film incentives in the past eight years have created a great vacuum. All of our talent, or much of it, below and across the border, has settled in states that have jobs, such as Peach State, ”he said. “There is no link. To bring the talent back and give them a reason to be here and live here, we have to keep production going all year round and give them the opportunity to work.”

The producers informed 8 On Your Side that the film lens company Cooke had entered into a partnership with the project. They say that these lenses have only increased their game.

“People will be overwhelmed by what we did. It looks like we spent millions and millions of dollars here in Tampa, but we did it simply because we’ve been doing it for a long time,” said Fox about their connection to the company.

The casting for talent and the need for extras will take place in the coming weeks when production starts in the second episode. Interested parties can view this information on the “Black Veil” website.

In the meantime, “Skyman”, the film Krempel worked on with Myrick, will close the Gasparilla film festival.

LATEST WFLA + HEADLINES: