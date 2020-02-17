[Horse discovered dead, an additional wounded in ‘gruesome scene’ in Englewood garden]

Authorities are investigating soon after a horse was observed dead Saturday and was currently being eaten by a puppy in Englewood on the South Side.

Chicago law enforcement and Animal Treatment and Regulate have been termed at 4: 19 p.m. for a nicely-getting examine on two horses in the 1000 block of West 61st Street, in accordance to a assertion from police. The caller “stated that the horses were being not looking fantastic, possibly deceased.”

Authorities arrived to find a person horse lifeless at the home, police explained. The proprietor was at the scene when officers responded.

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) wrote on Twitter that authorities responded to a “Gruesome scene in Englewood” and observed just one injured horse alongside with a Rottweiler taking in the dead one.

Lopez reported the horses had been held with no foodstuff or water, no shelter and that they have been “covered in feces” and “left for dead,” calling for much more restrictions with regards to farm animals in the city.

He explained he was operating to confirm that Chicago Animal Care and Manage experienced ticketed the owners in 2019 for failure to license the animals.

“This is particularly why we need to have to pass the laws proscribing farm animals in the community released by me and & Ald. Anthony Napolitano,” Lopez said in a statement posted to Fb. “They are dwelling beings that will need precise treatment — a little something all people is not able or ready to do!”

The dead horse was “removed effectively,” law enforcement explained.

Chicago Animal Treatment and Manage did not straight away respond to a ask for for remark.

No one is in custody Monday early morning as the investigation continues.

Gruesome scene in Englewood today as advocates named to 1020 W 61st re: reviews of animal abuse.They learned one particular wounded horse & a Rottweiler having 2nd useless horse. Did @ChicagoACC ticket homeowners in 2019 for failure to license animals? Livestock doesn’t belong in communities. pic.twitter.com/h6omBi8NFC — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) February 16, 2020

No farm animal should really dwell like this:

❌ no food/drinking water

❌ no shelter

❌ coated in feces

❌ still left for dead

❌ Grievances in July, Aug & Sept thwarted by escapes to farms in Indiana

✅ Town wants regs re: farm animals

✅ Neighbors require to know who‘s legit & who‘s abusing animals pic.twitter.com/XnF7pg25mM — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) February 16, 2020

