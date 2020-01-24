Horse euthanized after an accident on the Atwater Village equestrian bridge

ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – The inauguration of a pedestrian and equestrian bridge over the Los Angeles River at Atwater Village was suspended after a horse had to be euthanized following an accident on the bridge.

“All the riders were excited because in theory it seemed to give us better access to the park and if it rained, we still cross the river,” said Lisa Winkler of the Atwater Equestrian District.

Before the bridge, horses from the Atwater Village equestrian district accessed the Griffith Park trails across the river. The new $ 16 million bridge was supposed to be a safer option.

“They seemed to have chosen and chosen the security measures they wanted to implement based on aesthetics,” said Winkler.

On January 17, two horses broke away from their owners on the bridge.

One turned around on the horse track, but the other slipped on the concrete in a wall, where he broke his two legs and had to be dropped.

The equestrian section of the bridge is now closed.

In a statement, the Los Angeles City Bureau of Engineering said in part: “Based on preliminary reports from the Bureau of Contract Administration, the horse was frightened by traffic noise. However, the city is still examining the incident and cannot confirm all details at this time. Both sides of the bridge will remain closed until our analysis is complete. “

With the noise of traffic from Highway 5, some suggest a healthy wall. But others say the bridge has more serious safety concerns.

The material on the deck is rubber, but once the horses come down from the deck, it turns to gravel and cement, which, according to equestrian experts, looks like horses walking on ball bearings.

“We must have at least 12 feet of fencing without a climb to prevent anyone from passing. The pavers must be spread out. Some of the landscaping that is put in is very dangerous. There is loose gravel that can enter the track There is steel, “said Winkler.

However, not everyone raises concerns.

Cyclist John Mozzer lives in Atwater Village, and before the bridge, he had to climb Los Feliz Boulevard to access the L.A. bike path. He is delighted to have a route without cars.

“So far, I feel completely safe. I’m glad they reopened it. I’m sorry to hear about the horse,” said Mozzer.

