[horse-observed-dead,-an-additional-injured-in-englewood-garden]

Authorities are investigating following a horse was uncovered useless Saturday and was getting eaten by a pet dog in Englewood on the South Side.

Chicago law enforcement and Animal Treatment and Regulate ended up called at four: 19 p.m. for a effectively-staying examine on two horses in the 1000 block of West 61st Street, in accordance to a assertion from law enforcement. The caller “stated that the horses had been not hunting great, potentially deceased.”

Authorities arrived to locate a person horse useless at the property, police claimed. The owner was at the scene when officers responded.

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) wrote on Twitter that authorities responded to a “Gruesome scene in Englewood” and found a person hurt horse along with a Rottweiler ingesting the lifeless a person.

Lopez reported the horses have been stored with no food items or water, no shelter and that they were “covered in feces” and “left for dead,” calling for much more restrictions pertaining to farm animals in the metropolis.

He mentioned he was doing the job to confirm that Chicago Animal Treatment and Handle experienced ticketed the house owners in 2019 for failure to license the animals.

“This is precisely why we require to move the laws restricting farm animals in the community launched by me and & Ald. Anthony Napolitano,” Lopez claimed in a assertion posted to Facebook. “They are residing beings that will need distinct care — a thing all people is not able or eager to do!”

The dead horse was “removed effectively,” law enforcement claimed.

Chicago Animal Treatment and Command did not quickly react to a ask for for comment.

No a person is in custody Monday early morning as the investigation carries on.

Gruesome scene in Englewood currently as advocates named to 1020 W 61st re: reports of animal abuse.They identified a single hurt horse & a Rottweiler taking in 2nd dead horse. Did @ChicagoACC ticket owners in 2019 for failure to license animals? Livestock doesn’t belong in communities. pic.twitter.com/h6omBi8NFC — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) February 16, 2020

No farm animal should really live like this:

❌ no food stuff/water

❌ no shelter

❌ protected in feces

❌ remaining for useless

❌ Complaints in July, Aug & Sept thwarted by escapes to farms in Indiana

✅ City requirements regs re: farm animals

✅ Neighbors will need to know who‘s legit & who‘s abusing animals pic.twitter.com/XnF7pg25mM — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) February 16, 2020

