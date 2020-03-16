Horse Racing Is 1 of the Very last Sports Continue to Standing in US

Jockey Victor Espinoza wins the Beholder Mile at Santa Anita.

Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News by way of Getty

With nearly every single activity in the United States shut down for the foreseeable long term since of the coronavirus, there is a person that intends to go on as long as possible: professional horse racing.

With the NBA, NHL, MLS and MLB absolutely postponed, races at Santa Anita Park in southern California held races over the weekend without any fans in attendance.

Nevertheless only entrepreneurs, point out officers and essential staff ended up on hand, the races ended up held as scheduled and much more than $6.5 million was wagered.

None of the gambling was carried out at the track as attendees at the races were being not permitted to wager the races through tellers or self-company betting equipment. But that is not all that abnormal, as virtually 90 percent of wagering on horse racing is ordinarily performed by using off-monitor bets.

Horses can’t contract coronavirus, so it is feasible tracks like Santa Anita can continue to maintain races during the outbreak though other American athletics remain shuttered.

Although that most likely will not be more than enough to make horse racing as common as it the moment was, it will at least give die-tricky gamblers some thing to wager on as effectively as maintain some form of athletic levels of competition alive in the U.S.

“If you glance at what is out there, people sitting down at house, functioning at home, not a ton of entertainment solutions, horse racing can give individuals a tiny relief to what’s going on in the planet,” Tony Allevato, president of NYRA Bets, instructed the Los Angeles Occasions. “This an prospect to place our sport in entrance of new fans, everyday supporters, and assistance reduce some of the anxiety folks are working with.”

Subscribe in this article for our no cost day-to-day newsletter.

Read the full tale at the Los Angeles Instances