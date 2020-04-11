Horse Racing Sites In Many United States, But Dispatchers Are Not Allowed

exclusive

Every major sport in America has ended – with the exception of one – horse racing, which lives and thrives in many states across the country. TMZ Sports learned.

We have confirmed tracks operating in Florida, California, Arkansas and Oklahoma – though we have been told ALL the tracks to not allow fans to enter the facilities.

The reason? Gamblers.

In short, careers are still streamed online and through various broadcast partners, so people covered at home can still bet on the wings!

In Florida, both Tampa Bay Downs and Gulfstream Park have a “no-go” policy – and mandate all staff to wear masks and gloves while practicing social mobility.

A rep told us for Gulfstream, medical staff screening jockeys on the way to the track, getting temperatures and looking for COVID-19 symptoms.

In addition, we are told that any jockey or horse coming into the race from another state must complete a 14-day quarantine before they are allowed to compete.

In California, the Los Alamitos track is closed to the public – but runs through Friday through Sunday with “key personnel allowed inside the facility.”

The shock that California is feeling is important the state is locked for all, but very important businesses. However, the horses are running.

In Arkansas … Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort closed their casino but allowed the track to keep moving. Again, no viewers.

In fact, the $ 200,000 Oaklawn Stakes are slated to perform on Saturday as well.

In Oklahoma … Remington Park is also running, but they find that they are “closed to the public.”

We spoke to a rep for the Jockey’s Guild who told us they would support tracks that remain open – explaining, “Important horses get training and training.”

“It’s important. Protocols are in place. It’s best for horses and the industry to keep going.”

Of course, the most famous races in the country – the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness and the Belmont – was posted until the COVID-19 lawsuit ends.