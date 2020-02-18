Statues with facial area masks on are viewed amid snow in Wuhan, the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak, in Hubei province, China February 15, 2020. China Daily pic via Reuters

BEIJING, Feb 18 — The head of a primary hospital in China’s central metropolis of Wuhan, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak, died of the illness today, point out tv stated, becoming the 2nd popular Chinese physician to have succumbed to the pathogen.

Liu Zhiming, the director of Wuhan Wuchang Clinic, died at 10.30am, it explained.

Earlier this thirty day period, hundreds of thousands in China mourned the death of Li Wenliang, a physician who was earlier reprimanded for issuing an early warning about the coronavirus.

Tens of hundreds of clinical employees have been preventing to contain the unfold of the coronavirus, considered to have 1st surfaced in a seafood market place in Wuhan, the money of the central province of Hubei.

As in the case of Li’s loss of life, there was confusion on the Chinese net about Liu’s issue last night.

Very last night time, the Communist Bash propaganda department of the Hubei Wellness Fee wrote in a social media put up that Liu had died.

But it claimed in a subsequent submit that Liu was alive.

“According to Liu’s relative, the medical center is nonetheless attempting its most effective to rescue him,” the commission mentioned in the second publish, incorporating that the former misinformation was from a fantastic pal of Liu who was not aware of the most up-to-date condition.

It has not posted any message since point out tv declared Liu’s dying this early morning.

Beijing was accused of covering up the comprehensive extent of the Extreme Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003. In the present-day coronavirus outbreak, Beijing has identified as for transparency.

A senior Chinese well being formal claimed on Friday that one,716 health and fitness employees have been infected by the coronavirus and 6 of them have died. — Reuters