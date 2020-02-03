Hospital for coronavirus patients is opened in China

China sent medical workers and equipment to a newly built hospital, deposited money into the financial markets and limited people’s movement Monday to take new steps to contain a rapidly spreading virus and its escalating impact.

China’s updated figures on 361 deaths and 2,829 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the Chinese total to 17,205 cases, while other countries continued to evacuate citizens from the toughest province of Hubei and travel by Chinese people or people recently in the country traveled, restricted. The World Health Organization said the number of cases will continue to grow because tests are awaiting thousands of suspected cases.

School reopening was also delayed to prevent the virus from spreading further to Hubei, where the 1,000-bed hospital in the provincial capital of Wuhan was completed in just 10 days. A second hospital with 1500 beds will open within a few days. Restrictions were further tightened in one city by allowing only one family member to buy every other day.

People’s Liberation Army medical teams arrived in Wuhan to relieve overwhelmed health workers and work in the new hospital, located in the countryside far from the city center. The prefabricated units, where patients arrived late in the morning, are equipped with advanced medical equipment and ventilation systems.

Leading Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan said that additional hospital space was crucial to stop the spread of new infections.

“The lack of hospital rooms forced sick people to return home, which is extremely dangerous. Having extra (beds) is therefore a major improvement,” Zhong told CCTV.

Zhong played an important role in overcoming SARS from China in 2002-2003, a coronavirus from the same family as the current pathogen.

As a sign of the economic impact of the outbreak, the Shanghai Composite index fell by 8.7 percent when it was reopened after the New Year’s holiday on Monday. It later stabilized on the movements of the central bank to inject cash.

“We are confident and able to minimize the impact of the epidemic on the economy,” said Lian Weiliang, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, at a press conference in Beijing.

Hong Kong establishing border control measures

Carrie Lam announced on Monday that Hong Kong will close almost all land and sea border control points to the mainland from midnight to prevent the virus from spreading. She said that only two border control posts – in Shenzhen Bay and the bridge to Macau and Zhuhai – will remain open.

Lam denied that the move was due to pressure from medical workers. Some hospital workers went on strike on Monday and more threatened to run away on Tuesday, unless the government agrees to talk.

Hong Kong has registered 15 cases of the virus and has cut off flights and train and bus connections to the mainland, but there is increasing pressure to close the border completely.

Strike organizers say that around 6,000 medical staff were willing to participate. Hong Kong was hit hard by the SARS outbreak, which many believe was reinforced by the official Chinese secret and embezzlement.

Pedestrians wear face masks in Hong Kong on Monday as a preventative measure after a virus outbreak that began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (Anthony Wallace / AFP / Getty Images)

South Korea, which has 15 confirmed cases, quarantined 800 soldiers who had recently visited or contacted China, Hong Kong or Macao, said Ministry of Defense spokesperson Choi Hyunsoo. Military service is required of all young South Korean men to guard against the threat of the communist north.

In Beijing, officials tried to assure 1.4 billion people of the country with adequate face masks and disinfectants, despite reported shortages in parts of the country.

The Philippines banned the entry of all non-citizens from China after two cases were confirmed there, including the only death outside of China. Similar restrictions have been imposed by the US, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia despite criticism from China and the WHO guidelines that such measures were not needed.

About 150 cases have been reported in two dozen other countries. The Philippine health department said a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan died of the virus and his companion remained in the hospital. The confirmed cases of Vietnam increased to eight, including a Vietnamese-American man who had a two-hour stopover in Wuhan en route from the US to Ho Chi Minh City.

The total of the US rose to 11, mostly with recent trips to Wuhan. The US said on Sunday that Americans who had traveled in China in the last 14 days would be directed to referred airports for improved health examinations and that most non-Americans who were recently in China would be denied entry.

Amid allegations of a slow official response to the outbreak, six officials in Huanggang City, alongside Wuhan in Hubei Province, were fired for “poor performance” in dealing with the outbreak, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. It quoted the mayor and said that “the city’s ability to treat patients remained inadequate and there was a serious shortage of medical supplies such as protective clothing and medical masks.”

With nearly 10 million people in the Zhejiang Province on the coast, the Wenzhou Trade and Production Center limited people to their homes, leaving only one family member out every other day to buy the necessary supplies. Huanggang, where 7 million people live, imposed similar measures on Saturday.

With no end in sight before the outbreak, the authorities in Hubei and elsewhere extended the holiday period of the Lunar New Year, at the end of this week, well into February to try to keep people at home and reduce the spread of the virus. All Hubei schools postpone the start of the new semester until further notice.

With more countries imposing restrictions on travelers from China and reports of discrimination against Chinese abroad, the country’s diplomats are speaking out.

Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyuan expressed concern that Chinese people are being sent away by restaurants and taxis in the island nation in the Indian Ocean.

“We understand the concerns of (the) Sri Lanka public, but at the same time hope that they can feel the responsible attitude of China and see China’s powerful and effective measures,” Cheng said.

The crisis is the latest confrontation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has been hit for months by anti-government protests in Hong Kong, the re-election of Taiwan’s pro-independence president and criticism of human rights violations in Xinjiang’s traditional Islamic territory. Meanwhile, the domestic economy continues to slow down, weighed by slowing demand and the trade war with Washington.