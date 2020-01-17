Hospital hosts wedding for dying cancer patients

(WFIE / NBC News) – The tears ran continuously in the small, picturesque chapel in Evansville, Indiana’s Deaconess Hospital, when Judith and Junior Horton exchanged their vows.

The couple has a wonderful relationship that has weathered the difficult times of the past 15 years. It cannot be broken or shaken, although both are diagnosed with cancer.

After the diagnosis of Junior, he only has a few days with his bride.

“He is a very caring person,” said Judith. “When I was first diagnosed, I was ready to go in front of him because he took good care of me.”

She said her love was persistent and a little patient.

“You always take the other person you are familiar with and apply this situation to yourself,” Judith told WFIE reporter Chellsie Parker. “We always said we were soul mates.”

In a few minutes, Judith and Junior became husband and wife through the powers of love. All in the presence of those who love them the most.

LAST STORIES: