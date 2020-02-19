[“hospital-playlist”-forged-associates-are-all-smiles-in-second-poster]

tvN’s upcoming drama “Hospital Playlist” has unveiled the 2nd poster!

“Hospital Playlist” tells the regular stories of common medical practitioners and stars Jo Jung Suk, Kim Dae Myung, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Jeon Mi Do as lengthy-time good friends who met when they were being in health-related college.

The new poster exhibits all 5 of the principal characters of the drama going for walks down the hallway together, all smiles. The poster reveals the drama’s tagline, which reads, “The slightly special daily of us normal men and women.” Considering that the drama aims to display the life of people whose perform has them frequently straddling the line between lifestyle and loss of life, the tagline illustrates the equilibrium of the value of the medical careers and how common these situations turn out to be when you see them every working day.

The generation staff of “Hospital Playlist” claimed, “The forged shows off a synergy and charm that is off the charts, and that raises the excellent of the finish solution. You should anticipate this drama as the small but distinctive tale unfolds.”

“Hospital Playlist” will premiere on March 12 at nine p.m. KST.

