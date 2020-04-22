Hospital Releases of suspended Physicians for PPE Expedition

At least 10 nurses are returning to COVID-19 Hospital this week after being suspended for seeking protection, according to the National Alliance of Nurses.

The Hospital of Southern California has repatriated them and is now offering the N95 machine to nurses who work with infected patients.

Last week, the Associated Press reported that nurses at Providence Saint John’s Medical Center in Santa Monica were on administrative leave after telling their managers they would not be joining COVID-19 patient rooms. without the knowledge.

The N95 mask covers 95% of all airborne objects, including those that can be covered by regular eyeglasses and ports. But hospital staff say it is unnecessary and unavailable, nurses say.

Last week, Providence said in a statement that it has created a mechanism to damage and humiliate victims, who are in high demand in a global shortage.

The hospital was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

. [afiToTranslate] COVID-19 [t] night wire [t] wire