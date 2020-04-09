“Hospitals are afraid of a lack of basic medications to relieve pain, and sedatives can make ventilators the worst useless blow to patients with coronavirus,” he said.

The Journalism Research Bureau can show that countries around the world are trying to provide more ventilation for patients infected with the virus, but doctors fear that these drugs will be useless without basic medications to keep patients comfortable. These drugs, which include sedatives and painkillers, are now available in hospital pharmacies in many countries, including the United States.

“This is the biggest pressure I’ve ever had,” said Amy *, a clinical pharmacist at a hospital in New York State. His facility is treating an increasing number of patients with coronavirus who need to be connected to a ventilator to help them breathe. But the hospital is not going away because of the sedatives and painkillers that such patients need.

Compared to February, only one week in March saw the use of 10 drops of midazolam (compared to none), twice as much as propofol and more than three times the dose of dexamethasone, as well as 17 drops of morphine, which is usually the only one. Used for soothing care.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

Amy now spends most of her day trying to order more drugs, and has already stockpiled the drug in stock and devised ways to use it.

The problem is not limited to New York or even the United States. Hospitals around the world are facing a shortage of essential medicines for patient ventilation.

As a result, some doctors are forced to use unfamiliar alternative medications. Others have to choose more side effects medications, including those that can increase the length of time a patient stays in the ventilator. In some cases, doctors may even perform possible avoidable surgeries to remove people from air conditioners prematurely because they need medication.

As global demand for essential medicines increases, there is concern that producers will not be able to continue to do enough. How fragile is this epidemic of drug supply chains in the world?

Essential drugs

Most people with Covid-19 suffer from mild symptoms. However, some of them cause a more severe illness and require mechanical ventilation to care for them.

Ventilation needs to be placed in the patient’s airways – known as piping. The patient should relax while in the ventilator. These processes require a wide range of medications. According to one hospital, 24 hours of sleep in a ventilator for a patient with Covid-19 could require approximately 50 different medications, including piping and sedatives, as well as heart, respiratory and antimicrobial drugs.

Without drug addiction, all you need is advice and analysis

At the beginning of their shift at a field hospital run by the Samaritan Wallet and Mount Mount Sinai Health System in Central Park, New York, medical staff placed personal protective equipment during the Cronor Virus epidemic.

Sedatives and painkillers are very important to keep the patient calm and comfortable. Without them, ventilators, especially in unfamiliar areas of a intensive care unit, can become anxious and try to pull their breathing tubes out. Very sensitive patients can stay in the ventilator’s intensive care unit for several weeks.

Pharmacists are dealing with a shortage of drugs on a daily basis, but rising demand for painkillers and sedatives is exacerbating the problem due to the virus.

Amy Hospital has more than tripled the use of some sedatives and opioids. But now, despite close calls, his colleagues are still finding the drugs they need in the hospital. However, Amy is preparing for a scenario they can no longer order.

Propofol, a commonly used anesthetic, is a concern. Equipment is being emptied in hospitals around the world. Propofol is a fast sedative that does not stay in the body for long. This means that after anesthesia and fertilization, patients can be kept calm due to staying in intensive care.

Patients wake up with deeper sedatives. As a result, they may spend too much time in the ventilator and prevent other patients from accessing the bed. On the other hand, relaxation of the light means that patients generally tend to spend less time in intensive care, which reduces the risk of infection or the experience of delirium, a severe state of confusion with a lack of oxygen to the brain. And medications. In the ICU. Panic ICU can cause cognitive impairment, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and is a risk factor for premature death.

“Propofol is what I’m most worried about,” Amy said. “Many of our patients need very high doses to get sedation, so we’re going through a lot of steps quickly and we’re in a difficult situation, or we can order more.”

Watch more

Other hospitals have reported similar shortages. In an Instagram video, Mary McDonald, a nurse in Oakland, Michigan, describes how her hospital escaped anesthesia.

“The resources are very limited,” he said. “We don’t have any medicine to keep these patients even properly ventilated, let alone ventilators. Drugs like fentanyl or propofol that make the patient have to relax during the piping, we’re out of it.”

His hospital told local media that other facilities were being provided directly from manufacturers, as well as evaluating alternative products. “Safety of patients, colleagues and providers is our top priority,” the spokesman said.

The impact of shortages is far greater than in the United States. Italy, Spain and France have all added propofol to their list of national drug shortages, meaning some drug manufacturers have announced a supply delay.

Some manufacturers of drugs commonly used in combination with propofol – including fentanyl, dexadetomidine and midazolam – have reported deficiencies in the United States, Italy, Spain and Germany. The United Kingdom has banned the export of all four drugs to save money for hospitals.

Look for other options

Lack of medication has an immediate effect on patient care. Amy, a clinical pharmacist in New York State, is currently holding daily meetings with intensive care physicians at her hospital to tell them what she can order. They then replace propofol with alternatives through each patient’s medication regimen to preserve their resources.

Alternative medications include benzodiazepines. Often, this is not the first choice for patients with mechanical ventilation, as studies show that they can cause ICU anxiety. This means that they are usually only used in patients who are unable to tolerate better options. Now, Amy has to prescribe them more widely.

Dr. Ali Haidar, a cardiologist who also worked at the Bistit Massachusetts Medical Center during the Kuwaiti crisis, is also concerned.

“We see significant deficiencies in propofol, fentanyl and midazolam,” he said. Like everyone else, Heather and her colleagues use different medications than usual, including hydromarphone (sold under the name Dilavid) to soothe.

“We’ve started using Dilaudid drops, which we don’t usually use in ICU settings,” he said. “It’s a powerful drug that we don’t use often, but we’ve resorted to it because of the lack of fentanyl.”

Baystate Medical Center declined to comment.

Coronavirus cases are a double case for the ICU – not only are there more patients who need ventilation, but they also need it for a week or two.

“The storm didn’t happen here, but we’re watching what’s happening in New York,” Haider said. “If I tried to guess, we doubled or tripled the ICU’s minimum capacity … The difference is that usually when someone is ventilated, our goal is to take them out. They’re in the ventilator for a few days.” “Many people are ventilated for a long time, so they burn through it. That’s the volume and the duration.”

Amy Hospital uses opioids more often, despite the high risk of addiction. He expressed hope that patients would not be sent home and that oral drugs would not be prescribed because pharmacists and family physicians did not realize that the drugs were being used as a breakthrough in intensive care. The United States is in the midst of an opioid crisis, and millions of people are not taking prescription drugs – about 128 Americans died each day in 2018 from overuse of opioids.

Currently, Amy has also started using ketamine as a sedative to maintain propofol. While ketamine is used regularly in other intensive care units, it has not been used before. Typically, the introduction of such a drug, which can cause significant harm to patients if misused, will be reviewed by a multidisciplinary team, approved by various committees, and then implemented with a training program for nurses. Will be examined.

In the middle of the crisis, there is no time for that. “In 24 hours, we went out with him just as much as I could train on a flight,” Amy said. “It’s definitely less than ideal.”

He added that doctors at another hospital, NYU Langone Health, were performing surgery called a tracheostomy to remove patients from the ventilator after three days, so they were protecting the medication.

During the chip, a hole is cut in the patient’s neck, and a tube is usually inserted temporarily into the airways. Patients do not need such high sedative doses or pain relief with tracheostomy as long as they are in the ventilator.

If the patient is trying to breathe without assistance, a tracheostomy is usually performed at least a week after ventilation. Tracheostomy is a high risk for the team that performs this procedure because it exposes people to droplets containing the virus from the patient’s throat.

Doctors at NYU Langone said they have developed a new method to help make the procedure safer and reduce the number of drops sprayed on the throat. A spokesman for the office said the practice on Covid-19 patients should “allow patients to be discharged from the ventilator sooner, thereby reducing the need for certain medications such as paralysis agents.”

Amy Hospital has adopted a similar policy due to drug shortages. “We never did a tracheostomy before the painkiller was reduced,” he said. “That’s what we’re looking at in our hospital right now. They’re looking to start a process for that in the next few weeks.”

If hospitals have the necessary medications, patients will not have to undergo these surgeries, which can cause visible scarring, Amy said.

Looking to the future

Lack of medication is not a new problem. They can be created by quality, and that means destroying or recalling the collection. It is also possible to make a limited profit from a drug, which means that only a few manufacturers produce it. If the manufacturer has a problem, it will disrupt the supply chain.

In the United States, for example, increasing demand for certain coronavirus drugs has made this more complicated. Manufacturers have not reported any problems with the production of propofol, but there is a shortage because the demand for this drug has increased rapidly.

Despite Midazolam and ketamine, companies such as Pfizer have reported a shortage of production delays and rising demand. Pfizer estimates that some ketamine and midazolam products will not be available until 2021, respectively.

Watch more

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says it is working closely with manufacturers to ensure that they continue to inform the agency of any construction interruptions that could lead to supply shortages. A spokesman for the agency regularly updated its list of deficiencies and communicated in real time so that hospitals could use the latest information on drug shortages.

The epidemic has highlighted how vague and fragile the global supply chain of drugs is. Many American medicines are made in China, India and the European Union. As the coronavirus crisis worsened, production capacity in China declined. As a result, India has banned the export of 26 effective drugs to keep them for domestic production.

While European manufacturers have more equipment to continue to produce drugs, locking locks is a problem in the distribution of drugs.

As the number of patients with Covid-19 increases daily in his hospital, Amy hopes to have the best case scenario in which she can order “one ton” of propofol and fentanyl. At worst, he has to use persistent antiepileptic drugs to put comatose patients in air conditioners. He hopes that everything will not get to that point.

“At this point, we’re all being creative and it’s hard to get along,” he said. What could happen in the coming weeks is never out of his mind.

Like many hospitals around the world, Amy is increasingly increasing the number of special care beds with ventilators to treat coronavirus attacks. But if the hospital fails to replenish the medications needed to keep patients, he said, they will be “essentially useless.”

“Every time I see them talking about getting more air conditioners, I like it,” he said. “What about medications?” “

* Name changed to protect identity

(Tags ToTranslate) Coronavirus