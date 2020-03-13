Hospitals around state consider more crisis steps as range of instances rises to 90

Additional reporting by Eoin English

Hospitals around the region are introducing measures to prohibit the amount of persons attending as the selection of verified scenarios of Covid-19 today rose to 90.

The Mater Medical center in Dublin is cancelling all elective orthopaedic and spinal expert services from Monday, March 16.

It means that all elective orthopaedic outpatient appointments are cancelled right until further more recognize.

The Hospital will also be relocating all fracture clinics to the Mater Smithfield Immediate Injury Clinic starting off from subsequent Wednesday, March 18.

“Visitor constraints stay in position for public and affected individual security. The only visitors who are allowed on campus are individuals who are checking out individuals in significant treatment, susceptible youthful grownups, or those whose liked kinds are acquiring stop of lifetime care. No little ones are permitted to visit the healthcare facility under any conditions,” a statement from the medical center mentioned.

This evening, Cork University Healthcare facility reported it will be lessening/rescheduling outpatient appointments from Monday, March 16.

Services which will not be impacted are:

Dialysis

Dressing clinic

Warfarin clinic

Endoscopy

Cystic Fibrosis

Infusions

Radiology

Hepatology

Gastroenterology

Therapies: Physiotherapy, Occupational Treatment, Dietetics, Speech & Language

All regional cancer centre appointments in the Glandore and Orchid Centre

EEG/EMG

Cardiology Diagnostics