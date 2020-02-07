Hospitals in Wuhan use 5G robots to guide patients and quarantine areas to disinfect tech / gadgets

According to a report, two hospitals in Wuhan use 5G-powered robots to guide patients and disinfect quarantine areas to avoid cross-infection. – Image via Twitter / Bernamadotcom

WUHAN, February 7 – Two hospitals in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, have used 5G-powered robots to guide patients and disinfect quarantine areas to reduce cross-infection, the Xinhua news agency reported.

A robot equipped with an interactive screen is used in the hospital to give the patient guidance on the diagnosis and to promote knowledge about the prevention of epidemics.

Another robot is programmed to clean and disinfect the floors in the quarantine areas and dispense medication.

According to the developers, the robots were donated to hospitals that are intended for patients with the novel corona virus.

In the fight against the epidemic in China, robots are increasingly used to reduce the risk of cross-infection and improve efficiency.

Robot manufacturer Siasun and the Shenyang Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences are also developing a robot that can replace nurses for neck tests for the virus. – Bernama