Hospitals suffering from a shortage of bags turn to funeral offices for help

Funeral directors and charities helping in natural disasters step in to help desperately need NHS hospitals need more body bags and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Because doctors are still struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, the GMB said that the hospitals in Surrey asked staff to wrap the dead patients with plastic sheets because they were “flooded” with bodies. Entrepreneurs are now being asked to share their inventory to fill the gap, and international support workers are handing over body bags they have never imagined to be used in the UK.

Michael Tiney, head of the Southall Funerals Service in West London, says that two hospitals in the capital have asked him for personal protective equipment, including disposable aprons, but there is only so much equipment that they can save themselves. Said Metro.co.uk: “There really is a lack of body bags. We try to help as much as we can, but we also need a source of equipment. ”

“We must treat every case we are called to, whether at home or in a nursing home, like Covid-19, so every body comes out of the bag. I’d rather not risk my staff.

“I would be much happier if I said that I use all personal protective equipment to make sure when the results return negative, that’s good. I can’t afford to lose my team members. “

Mr. Tiney said they could hand over 20 bags to one of the hospitals who contacted them, meaning “as much as I can afford” in the current circumstances.

Demand for his company reached record levels. Earlier, one of the busiest periods was February last year, when he worked with around 53 families.

Mr. Tiney added: “I now have up to 92 families whom I have been helping since April 10. We did a funeral for them or we organize funerals for them.

His comments appear, as the Health Secretary promised, that “everyone” working in critical conditions would have all the necessary gloves, aprons, masks and body bags.

Noting the promise of Matt Hancock, Tiney said, “They say they are undergoing personal protection, which is great for frontline personnel.

“Unfortunately, we are an invisible part of the front line staff that we have forgotten. We need equipment such as body bags.

Ravi Singh, director of the humanitarian organization Khalsa Aid, addressed Hillingdon and St Mary’s Hospitals in London and gave them 130 body bags within 130 weeks.

His organization, which provides humanitarian aid worldwide and humanitarian aid, gathered about 800 of them many years ago.

Singh of Slough said, “We never thought we would need them in our country.”

Suggesting that the country was “insufficiently prepared” for such a health crisis, he added: “I think that more and more people are now waking up in reality. It’s really very shocking. “

Khalsa Aid also distributes auxiliaries, food and other necessary equipment for the needy throughout the UK.

They are in talks with a supplier in Canada and aim to produce 7,000 bags for delivery to UK healthcare and funeral physicians.

After throwing 60 body bags today at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington in central London, Singh said, “The guy was really grateful, he said the hospital might have some government supplies, but not like these.”

NHS supply chain spokeswoman told Metro.co.uk: “We’re still delivering millions of products to NHS funds and other organizations every day, working as part of a central team.

“The teams are working together to continue sourcing consumables from existing suppliers, new suppliers, and investigating whether companies based in the UK can reassign their manufacturing facilities to help produce personal protective equipment for the first line.”

According to GMB Union porters at the Epsom and St Helier University NHS Trust hospitals, they were instructed to use plastic sheets to transport dead patients because the “bags had run out.”

Their employees are worried about the “weak” equipment that exposes them to the “increased” risk of contracting Covid-19.

But managing director Daniel Elkeles said Public Health England guidelines say that “there is no requirement to have a body bag,” even if the deceased was “known or suspected of having coronavirus infection.”

He added: “We can confirm that we do not lack body bags and that we have room in our morgues to support deceased patients.”

