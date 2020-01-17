Hot? Not? No matter how you see Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, he’s targeting Super Bowl National sport

GREEN BAY – As it turned out, Aaron Rodgers was right. Just not like most who have heard what he said would have expected.

Three days after his team’s 37-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on November 24 – the Green Bay Packers’ last loss this season – Rodgers stood by his locker and explained what his team needed to do to recover and to sit down for a playoff run.

“Offensive,” said Rodgers this Wednesday afternoon, “I have to take the lead and get hot.” (LINK: https://madison.com/wsj/sports/football/professional/aaron-rodgers-believes -he-must-become-hot-for-packer-to / article_81f828ef-8d15-5740-a759-c7b4097ae790.html )

His Packers won the next six games – the last five in regular time and last Sunday’s NFC division playoff win between 28-23 against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field. As a result, they’re a game – this Sunday’s NFC championship game and a rematch with the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California – away from a berth at the Super Bowl LIV in Miami, bringing Rodgers back to the big game for the first time since he led the team to the Super Bowl XLV title in 2010.

Rodgers was 36 years old and nine years from his last trip. He seemed to be enjoying himself on Wednesday that many of his younger team-mates have taken up a mantra for the old man on his behalf.

“I haven’t really heard much of it,” said Rodgers, adding that he took a similar course in 2010 for Charles Woodson and Donald Driver and 2014 for Julius Peppers. “But I appreciate that.”

After this defeat against the 49ers and Rodgers, almost everyone focused on the second half of Rodger’s claim – the “Get Hot” part. Statistically speaking, this didn’t really happen in the last five games of the regular season, as Rodgers completed 108 of 189 passes (57.1%) for 1,180 yards with eight touchdowns, two interceptions and nine sacks for a pass rating of 85.4.

“I was hot in a couple,” Rodgers said with a self-ironic giggle on Wednesday.

Not only was that rating 17 points lower than his NFL record career rating of 102.4, it was also much cooler than the heat he had shown in the 2016 season when the Packers won six games in a row to do that regular game ending season and Rodgers perhaps played the best football of his career, completing 142 out of 200 passes (71%) for 1,667 yards with 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions for a rating of 121.0.

“I think what happens in the media a lot is that people get statistics. They call up statistics and tell the story as they tell part of the story, not the whole story, ”said ex-Packers backup quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, who played 17 NFL seasons and is now an NFL analyst for ESPN. “I think that happened to Aaron Rodgers this year.

“I was basically told (by ESPN): ‘Hey, Aaron Rodgers has a year off. Can you tell us why? “So I turned the tape on and really studied it. The game I was watching consisted of three drops, six throwaways and all of its other incompleteness – 1-on-1 downfield, 50/50 balls. If I did the quarterback coach who would have classified him had he not had any incompleteness that I would have imposed on him and this was a game where people wrote about him. “

“I just think that their offense is a work in progress. But I think he could get one of the best deals that you could take against any other year of his career this season if they could finish this thing and end up in Miami. “

Whether Rodgers underestimated the challenges of clearing up and down violations in the first year or overestimated his ability to address these challenges depends on your perspective. Nonetheless, he was undeniably hot against the Seahawks, going 16 out of 27 for 243 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions, and two sacks for a 113.7 rating (his fourth highest of the season) with a variety of clutch throws with the game ,

“I just think if you look at all the clutch throws he made, especially in these times of crisis, he hit two on the last trip last week,” said Packers coach Matt LaFleur, referring to Rodgers’ high pressure third down Davante Adams and Jimmy Graham hit to end the game and keep the ball away from the Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson. “It was just his ability to make these games in these critical situations.”

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said: “There is a reason why they haven’t lost a game since they lost against us. There are certain things quarterbacks can do to win games and there aren’t always statistics that do are really good for the imagination. I think Aaron found that fine line. Even in the last week, those two games he ended up third didn’t return Russell and the Seahawks. They were incredible games that weren’t a lot of people can do and that was the difference whether I won or lost.

“Aaron is able to do this all the time. It’s just what kind of game is it?”

And that’s why Rodgers insists that the other half of his remark – taking the lead – is the most important. Sometimes he still has to be brilliant since he was against the Seahawks, but with a productive running game and strong defense, he doesn’t have to be the type he was in 2016 when he challenged the talent and injured Packer into this NFC title game ,

“My job is different from year to year,” said Rodgers. “It’s about being efficient, taking care of football and doing the right controls (this year). It’s so important to us to get the right games.

“I think there were times when I felt great and maybe not so well locked up in games based on the week of preparation. I really felt locked up in the past six weeks and I think that helped.” to be really on the same side on the offensive. “

Or, as the Veteran Center Corey Linsley put it on Wednesday: “In the past few weeks he has just done such an excellent job of communicating and executing the game plan. Not that he wasn’t before, but I think this is where he is at a higher level Football, awareness, and everything else, it might not appear on the statistics sheet, but for us, he expanded his lead – and then still made those sick throws – he focused on this team and it was high Level brought up. “

Given that LaFleur and several players admitted that the offensive schedule for their first meeting with the 49ers was not very good, it will be interesting to see how the Packers attack San Francisco’s defense after being dominated in the first meeting.

“I feel good about the track we were on. I think a big key for these six weeks was the confidence we had in the first two games after that loss (against the New York Giants and Washington Redskins) and after Vikings and Detroit Lions won in these three division games (against the Chicago Bears, Minnesota), “continued Rodgers.” I think we learned a lot about ourselves and how we do our week. “

“I won’t go into that in more detail, but I have a feeling that the process has improved from Monday to Saturday during that time. And as a direct correlation, I have a feeling that the mental errors have decreased. That allowed us to to play a little bit faster and we only had fewer busts (on orders). I feel like we just had too many in the first 10 or 11 games and I don’t know if it will make installation or weekly training easier, but I think there was a concerted effort to really get on the same page.

“For this reason – although it was not the most beautiful of six wins – our mental focus was much better in these six weeks.”

Extra points

Right-wing duel Bryan Bulaga, who missed Sunday’s win over the Seahawks when he fell victim to the disease that penetrated the Packers’ locker room, trained on Wednesday and said he was good for the game. “It was about 48 hours,” said Bulaga, who dressed for the game but watched it from the training room. “I woke up at 3am on Sunday and it was falling from there. We did everything we could to get my body back for the game and it just didn’t happen. Went through many IVs. I couldn’t eat anything. It just wasn’t possible. “… Apparently Lambeau Field’s disease has not yet been eradicated because recipient Geronimo Allison did not practice due to illness. Receiver Ryan Grant was apologized for a personal matter and a close ending. Jimmy Graham had a veteran’s day off … The Packers signed an ex-CFL cornerback deal with DaShaun Amos on Wednesday, the 6-foot, 190-pound Amos had five interceptions for the Calgary Stampeders last season and is the second CFL player to play for next year signed a futures deal, the other? Amos’ teammate Reggie Begelton, who got 102 passes for the Stampeders last season.

Photos: The packers hold Seahawks back to advance to the NFC title game

