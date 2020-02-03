Hot pots helped old Siberian hunters to stay warm and alive

February 3 (UPI) – Without heat-resistant pots, the old Siberian hunters could have disappeared during the last ice age. According to a new study, these robust people survived the freezing temperatures with the help of hot pots.

For the new study, scientists extracted and analyzed fats and lipids from some of the oldest ceramic pieces in the world, fragments that come from excavation sites across Russia and are between 12,000 and 16,000 years old.

The study, published in the Quaternary Science Reviews magazine over the weekend, suggests that hunters who lived in Siberia 16,000 years ago used heat-resistant clay pots. The technology would have allowed old hunters to use a variety of nutrient resources.

“This study illustrates the exciting potential of new methods in archeology: we can extract and interpret the remains of meals cooked in pots over 16,000 years ago,” said Oliver Craig, professor of archeology at the University of York in the UK in a press release , “It is interesting that ceramics are produced in these very cold times and not in the comparatively warmer intermediate towns, in which forest resources such as game and nuts were available.”

Fats and lipids found in some of the clay fragments collected from locations along the Russian Amur River suggest that early Siberian hunters used the ships to process fish, most likely Zuglachs. Tests have shown similar signatures of biochemicals in clay fragments found on nearby Japanese islands.

According to the study, heat-resistant clay pots did not come from a single source. Instead, the clay pot technology was developed independently by different groups – a parallel innovation process.

Not all of these ancient hunters used the draft fish. Fats and lipids in the vascular fragments suggest that some groups used the heat-resistant pots to extract fat and bone marrow from ruminant bone, cartilage, and meat.

“We are beginning to understand that at the same time, but in different places, very different pottery traditions emerged and that the pots were used to process very different resources,” said Peter Jordan, an archaeologist at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands.

Although different groups used different techniques to develop their clay pots, the time of their arrival in the archaeological record suggests that ships played a similarly important role in helping groups of hunters survive in harsh environments.

The ice age maximum of the last ice age was between 26,000 and 20,000 years. Around 19,000 years ago, temperatures started to rise and the ice thawed, opening previously inhospitable areas of Siberia for settlement.

The adaptability of food through the use of heat-resistant pots was likely to help early groups of nomadic hunters repopulate newly thawed parts of Siberia.