Hot shooting lifts St. Mary’s girls past Cathedral, 89-64 – Boston Herald

LYNN – In a crucial match-up at the start of the season of the Catholic Central season, St. Mary’s came to play – inside and out.

The Spartans no. 6 used both the pole and shots from a distance to defeat the cathedral no. 3, 89-64 at home Friday night.

“The kids played great and I am not surprised how well they played,” said coach Jeff Newhall. “Am I surprised that we won with 25? Yes.”

In her first encounter with rivalry, junior Maiya Bergdorf had what she thought was the best game of her career. She finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds, including 14 of the last 16 points of the first half to build a 40-31 lead at the break for St. Mary’s (9-1, 4-1).

“(Bergdorf) is a gamer,” Newhall said. “Good players play great in big games and she has opened the whole game for us.”

Bergdorf’s ability to dominate the position opened her teammates and they benefited in the second half.

“We have great faith in our shooters and that they are going to take it down,” Bergdorf said. “That is actually the reason why we have such good chemistry.”

Senior Olivia Matela was a shooter in particular, who benefited when she scored 17 of her 23 points in the second half, including three triples in the fourth to extend the benefit to 80-59.

“(Matela) is a great shooter,” Newhall said. “She photographs about 50 percent for the season from a three-point range. When she is open, she sets her feet and she is very dangerous.”

As a team, St. Mary’s shot 9-of-21 at a distance compared to only 2-of-12 for Cathedral.

In the first half, Cathedral (4-1, 4-1) came out and led 14-6 before the Spartans returned and reduced the deficit to 19-18. Senior Mackenzie Daleba was called for her second error with about six minutes left in the second with a 22-20 hole for the Panthers and didn’t play the rest of the quarter. She led Cathedral with 27 points and 16 rebounds.