Hot Snakes share video for ominous new single I Shall Be Free

Hot Snakes have released a video for their latest single I Shall Be Free.
It follows the single Checkmate, which the band released at the end of 2019, and is the second installment of a limited edition 7 “single release campaign that the band is running in the run-up to their untitled album.
A statement on the song describes it as “challenging anti-work protest punque. The slash-your-face chords and bass-less undercurrent channels an AC / DC-Cramps hybrid that completely misses the target. Primo Hot Snakes.”
The band has also launched a video for the single, directed and animated by Tiger Reis, the son of Hot Snakes guitarist John Reis. You can see it completely below.
I Shall Be Free, which is available on digital streaming platforms, will also be available as a limited-edition 7-inch at the band’s performances. The disc also contains an exclusive B-side in the form of A Place In The Sun.
Hot Snakes are going on tour later this month. See the bottom of the page for full data.
[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rSvGBHVfCKA [/ embed]
Hot Snakes 2020 tour dates
February 22: Empty bottle outside of Chicago, IL
February 23: Empty Bottle Chicago, IL
27 February: Rebel Lounge, Phoenix AZ
February 28: Club Congress, Tucson, AZ
February 29: Backstage Bar & Billiards, Las Vegas, NV
March 1: Alex’s Bar, Long Beach, CA.
March 3: New Parish, Oakland, CA.
March 5: Chop Suey, Seattle, WA
March 6: Doug Fir Lounge, Portland, OR
March 7: Volcanic Theater, Bend, OR
March 8: Goldfield Trading Post Sacramento, CA.
March 10: Catalyst Club Atrium Santa Cruz, CA.
March 11: Strummer’s Fresno, CA.
March 12: Belly Up Solana Beach, CA.