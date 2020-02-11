Hot Snakes share video for ominous new single I Shall Be Free

Hot Snakes have released a video for their latest single I Shall Be Free.

It follows the single Checkmate, which the band released at the end of 2019, and is the second installment of a limited edition 7 “single release campaign that the band is running in the run-up to their untitled album.

A statement on the song describes it as “challenging anti-work protest punque. The slash-your-face chords and bass-less undercurrent channels an AC / DC-Cramps hybrid that completely misses the target. Primo Hot Snakes.”

The band has also launched a video for the single, directed and animated by Tiger Reis, the son of Hot Snakes guitarist John Reis. You can see it completely below.

I Shall Be Free, which is available on digital streaming platforms, will also be available as a limited-edition 7-inch at the band’s performances. The disc also contains an exclusive B-side in the form of A Place In The Sun.

Hot Snakes are going on tour later this month. See the bottom of the page for full data.

February 22: Empty bottle outside of Chicago, IL

February 23: Empty Bottle Chicago, IL

27 February: Rebel Lounge, Phoenix AZ

February 28: Club Congress, Tucson, AZ

February 29: Backstage Bar & Billiards, Las Vegas, NV

March 1: Alex’s Bar, Long Beach, CA.

March 3: New Parish, Oakland, CA.

March 5: Chop Suey, Seattle, WA

March 6: Doug Fir Lounge, Portland, OR

March 7: Volcanic Theater, Bend, OR

March 8: Goldfield Trading Post Sacramento, CA.

March 10: Catalyst Club Atrium Santa Cruz, CA.

March 11: Strummer’s Fresno, CA.

March 12: Belly Up Solana Beach, CA.