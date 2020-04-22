Hot startup Magic Leap fired half of its employees

According to people familiar with the matter, augmented reality startup Magic Leap, which has raised more than $ 2 billion from well-known investors including Alphabet and Alibaba, has cut nearly half its workforce as part of a major restructuring.

People added that about 1,000 employees would be affected. The company plans to scale down its consumer business and will focus on enterprise products instead, officials said, and asked not to identify the issue as it is private.

The decision to abandon consumer ambitions represents a dramatic setback for a company once considered the future of home-based augmented reality.

“Our leadership teams, boards, and investors still believe in the long-term potential of our IP, but short-term revenue opportunities are currently focused on the corporate side,” said CEO Rony. Abovitz states in a statement posted on the company’s website, confirming a previous Bloomberg news report.

“The company has made a difficult decision to dismiss a large number of employees across Magic Leap,” Abovitz said, without elaborating on the numbers.

“These changes happen at every level of the company, from my direct reports to factory employees,” he said.

MagicLeap’s board is also looking into new external investments and partnerships with major healthcare companies, people added.

“The company is in the process of negotiating a revenue-generating strategic partnership that emphasizes the value of Magic Leap’s technology platform in the enterprise market,” Abovitz said.

Bloomberg News previously reported that MagicLeap was working with its advisors on strategic options to consider deals that could be worth over $ 10 billion.

People said efforts to hit highs stalled after the global economic downturn amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The Florida plantation-based company has already begun to shift its strategy to selling to large corporations in the healthcare, industrial, and financial sectors, as consumer adoption of the headsets they have developed is slower than expected. I was there.

The cut will make Magic Leap the latest technology startup to reduce workforce during the coronavirus outbreak, where tens of thousands of workers lose jobs across the sector.

Since March 11, an estimated 273,083 employees have been fired at 285 startups. This number comes from the publicly announced tracker Layoffs.fyi, which measures staff reductions. The actual total is likely to be much higher, as not all companies publish.

A Magic Leap representative declined to comment on any further details.

Magic Leap invites investors to create headsets using spatial computing technology, giving consumers the tools to support high-end augmented reality experiences and remote work. Many large companies have sought the same technology, including Microsoft and its HoloLens devices.

Founded in 2011, Magic Leap announced a $ 2,300 headset in 2018 after many years of covert work, promising a technology that would rival TVs and phones to society. As previously reported, sales did not grow and there were dozens of workforce cuts at the end of last year.

Among the other major investors of the company are NTT Docomo Inc., Japan’s largest wireless operator, PIF, a sovereign wealth fund in Saudi Arabia, and Temasek Holdings Pte, a state investment company in Singapore. And AT & T Inc.

More must-read technical articles from Fortune:

-Technology is not the biggest issue as companies adapt to remote jobs

-The thermal imaging technology is increasing. Will it help fight the coronavirus?

-Loss of surveillance and privacy is the new normal way after coronavirus

— AMD CEO Lisa Su Leads Global Enterprise in Supercomputing and Through Pandemics

— Listen to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast investigating the evolving role of the CEO

— Watch: The best earphones of 2020: Apple AirPods Pro Vs. Sony WF-1000XM3

Keep up with the datasheet, a Fortune’s daily digest of the technology business.

. [TagsToTranslate] magic leap