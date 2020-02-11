Hotel Fresno catering teams find art among architecture

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Inside the Fresno Hotel, pieces of history come to life as the building is restored.

Crews discovered what local artist “Maroot” called one of his greatest works.

“It was covered in graffiti and labels and just poor maintenance where people didn’t know what to do with it, so some parts have been painted, which is being restored now. A great artist / historian who removes the pieces that do not belong, so we can see it in its natural splendor, “said Don Simmons of the Historic Preservation Commission.

Simmons is impressed by this building which is over a century old and the restoration of its ornate elements.

“The tiles in the main hall, the cornice work outside and here in the hall, keeping the fireplace and the sculptures around the fireplace. This building is full of features that define character,” said Simmons.

The tile will be cleaned and replaced in some areas.

Throughout the building, the moldings are reconstructed in metal due to the intense heat of the valley.

The windows are replaced by a historic aspect, but a modern function.

Going forward, board member Miguel Arias said the Fresno Hotel will house 79 units, as well as commercial and retail space.

“I understand that we are going to have all floors and residential areas completed, hopefully, by the summer, that will keep us on track to finish the hotel in 2020,” said Arias.

It is funded by private, public and federal funds to pay for the $ 27 million in renovations.

The Fresno Hotel was built in the early 1900s and is listed on the local and national registers of historic resources.

It’s the little details that historians say are essential to preserving.

From tiles to the fireplace, the leaders hope, room by room, to restore the Fresno Hotel for generations to come.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.