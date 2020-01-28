HOTSHOT’s Junhyuk Enlists in the Army

Junhyuk from HOTSHOT has joined the army!

On January 28, Star Crew Entertainment released an official statement via the official HOTSHOT fan cafe as follows:

Hello, this is Star Crew Entertainment.

HOTSHOT leader Junhyuk joined the military on January 28, 2020.

He quietly wished to say goodbye to his family and join the army, so we did not announce the date, place and time of his enlistment, but he joined the army as an active member today . We hope you understand that no official timetable has been established.

Please support our artist Junhyuk who will faithfully fulfill his military duties and come back more mature.

Junhyuk also wrote a letter to his fans. Here is the full letter:

Hello, HOTPLE (fandom name of HOTSHOT)! Here’s Junhyuk!

The weather is cold. Are you warm?

Have you caught cold? You have to watch out for the cold.

I think it’s been a while since I wrote a letter, and today I’m going to say something different to HOTPLE.

This is sudden news, so I’m really sorry … but I’m joining the army!

I feel very bad not being able to see you before I leave.

I will be healthy and strong, so I hope you will all be healthy and happy as well.

I am nervous about the enrollment, but I will go on thinking of my happy memories with you.

Do not worry too much and continue to be happy as you are now.

I will always support you and be grateful. And I love you!

Wishing Junhyuk Safe Service!

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?