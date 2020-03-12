Hotstar returns Disney + for Indian users in less than 24 hours – tech

Hotstar has pulled off the rebranding of “Disney + Hotstar” in less than a day after it became available to all users in India. According to many Twitter users, Disney + content disappeared after the company introduced another update late Wednesday. With the new update, the Disney + Hotstar logo has returned to the updated Hotstar logo.

Earlier in a statement, Hotstar clarified the availability of Disney + content as part of a beta test with a limited number of users. It was also noted that the official launch of Disney + India on Hotstar is still scheduled for March 29, as previously announced.

“The limited edition beta of the Disney + Hotstar app is currently being tested with a small number of consumers, in preparation for the full launch of the app on March 29,” a Hotstar spokesman said after the availability of Disney + content in India.

The new update returns to the Hotstar logo

As stated earlier, many Twitter users pointed out that the “Disney +” content from the Hotstar app was missing, a quick search on the Android version showed series like “Mandalorian”. However, other top Disney + originals like “The World by Jeff Goldblum” were missing after the update. As expected, some users are not quite happy with the move.

@hotstartweets

I recently updated the Hotstar app, now it has a blue icon, I have a Hotstar premium subscription, but I am unable to find Disney + access. I am using IPhone 6s, running in iOS 13.3.1, Hotstar app version 8.06. Please help.

– Sourav Mukherjee (@SouravAecasn) March 12, 2020

Hello @hotstar_helps @hotstartweets Suddenly a Disney + card and Disney plus content is gone? What is happening

– Forever Red Devils (@Vikashrtweets) March 12, 2020

@HotstarPremium Disney + disappeared from my Hotstar app when I updated it. What is this question about?

– Vignesh Rk (@ PositiveGamer27) March 12, 2020

It’s worth noting that Hotstar didn’t mention the removal of Disney + content in the list of changes in the last update. “We regularly update our app to give you a phenomenal video viewing experience. To make sure you don’t miss anything, just turn on your Updates,” Hotstar’s list of changes on the Google Play Store says.

.