Hotter heat waves destroy bumblebees, says study

Many bumblebee species have disappeared from places where they were once common. Now a new Canada-led study finds that higher temperatures are due to heat waves and uses it to predict which bumble bees are most likely to die out locally as the climate warms up.

The researchers say the technique that can also be used to make predictions for other species at risk due to climate change.

In recent years (between 2000 and 2014) your chance to see a bumblebee in a particular location has decreased by almost half (46 percent) in North America compared to in the 20th century (between 1901 and 1974), reports the study by researchers at the University of Ottawa and University College London.

In Europe, the decline was 18 percent, according to the study, which was published in Science on Thursday.

“These are really serious declines,” said Peter Soroye, a PhD student at the University of Ottawa and lead author of the study.

Peter Soroye, a PhD student at the University of Ottawa, is the lead author of the new study, who discovered that heat waves are related to the huge decline in bumblebee populations in North America and Europe in recent decades. (University of Ottawa)

And that’s not just bad news for bumblebees – they’re crucial to pollinating agricultural crops from pumpkin to berries to tomatoes, along with other flowers and plants that add color to the world, Soroye said.

“They are probably among the best pollinators that we have … they are really beautiful little animals,” he said. “We would miss a lot if they refused more than they already did.”

Don’t keep up with climate change

Soroye’s supervisor, University of Ottawa biology prof. Jeremy Kerr, led an earlier study showing that bumblebee species have been squeezed out of warmer parts of their habitat since 1975 due to climate change.

On average, the 67 bumblebee species they studied were extinct locally by 2010 in the southern 300 kilometers of their range.

“They are unable to keep up with these changes in temperature,” said Soroye, whose follow-up study with Kerr shows those results.

The fact that they disappeared from the south pointed to climate change as a factor. But the researchers wanted to know exactly which aspect of climate change was to blame – changes in temperature, precipitation or both?

To do that, between 1900 and 2015, they found a database of 550,000 bumblebee observations of 66 species in North America and Europe from museum and research collections, along with observations from civil scientists.

The new study found that bee deaths were specifically related to higher temperatures, Soroye said.

“It’s such a kind of extreme climate that causes climate change all year round.”

Bombus ternarius, commonly known as the bumblebee with orange belt, is shown on flower on Manitoulin Island, Ont. By looking at climate data and the historical reach of different drones, the researchers were able to predict their risk of local extinction in some parts of their reach. (Peter Soroye)

Although that link was clear, he also noted that bees face many other challenges, such as the loss of habitats and the use of pesticides. The researchers could not specifically determine how much of the bee’s decline was due to climate change.

They also did not know exactly how extreme heat bees deteriorated. It can directly cause the death of bees, or it can affect the plants and flowers they rely on for food.

However, by looking at the highest monthly maximum temperatures at different locations over time and comparing them with the historical bees, the researchers were able to identify the temperature limits that each species could withstand and go one step further.

“We discovered that we could very well predict (local) extinctions in bumble bees,” Soroye said.

He suggested that the technique could also be used to predict where climate change will endanger other species, including birds, mammals and reptiles.

What you can do for bees

Although most bumblebees were unable to move to cooler areas to adapt to climate change, and few seemed to thrive in warmer temperatures, there were some exceptions.

Soroye said he and his colleagues hope to find out why and use that information to hopefully reduce or reverse deterioration in other species.

In the meantime, the findings also suggest ways everyone can help bees – by providing “small hiding places” against extreme temperatures in the form of fallen trunks, leaf litter, and plants of varying heights in their gardens, Soroye said.

A bumblebee lands on a flower on Vancouver Island, B.C. Researchers say the public can help bees by providing hiding places for them with flowers that bloom at different times of the year and in the shade where they can shelter when it is very hot. (Peter Soroye)

Victoria MacPhail, a PhD student at the University of York, led a study from 2019 that showed that by 2016 one bumblebee species, the American bumblebee, had disappeared from 70 percent of its reach and had lost 89 percent of its population compared to the period between 1907 and 2006. That suggests it has been seriously threatened.

MacPhail, who was not involved in the Soroye study, said that this latest study reinforces what she and other bumblebee researchers have found.

“The majority of our bumblebee species will decrease drastically in population size and range, and some may even die out,” she said.

The idea that this decline is specifically related to extreme heat adds a new piece of the puzzle, she said.

“The question is how we can help.”

MacPhail believes the results will help identify areas to prioritize bumblebee conservation, such as places where multiple species live or the edges of species ranges, where they are most pressured.

She agrees that the bees are most in need of a refuge to withstand higher temperatures, and that people can help by restoring and managing the bee habitat. This may include ensuring that they have flowering plants to feed on from spring to fall, in places where they nest or spend the winter.

But MacPhail believes that efforts should also go beyond the preservation of bees.

“We need to take these findings seriously and increase our actions to keep global warming to 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels,” she said.