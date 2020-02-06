Houchin Community Blood Bank gets new bus

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Houchin Community Blood Bank’s mobile blood drive bus fleet has been added.

The new Big Red Bus from the blood bank will debut at 10 am Monday at the donor center at 11515 Bolthouse Dr. With the addition of the bus, Houchin now has a total of four vehicles.

“From Frazier Park to Ridgecrest to Delano and everywhere else, we use our fleet of buses to provide comfort to those willing to donate blood and save lives in our county,” said Dr. Brad Bryan , President and CEO of Houchin Community Blood. Bank.

The new bus will allow the blood bank to serve more donors and sites in County Kern and will be an important part of maintaining our community’s blood supply, the organization said.

The purchase of the bus was partially funded by donations from the Harry and Ethel West Foundation and the Ben H. and Gladys Arkelian Foundation.